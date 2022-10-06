People's Pharmacy: Green toenails require antibiotic treatment

Q. My husband has toenail fungus that has made his big toenails green. He usually doesn’t remember to put anything on them. I have him just soaking his sock, while he is wearing it, with Listerine. Will this help or not?

A. It’s possible that your husband might have green nail syndrome. Dermatologists call this condition chloronychia. It is not caused by fungus, although fungus may also be present. Instead, a bacterial infection such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa is usually responsible (Clinical Interventions in Aging, Jan. 14, 2015).

One test you could perform at home involves dropping a clipping of the affected nail into a small amount (1 milliliter) of distilled water. After a day, the water turns bluish-green if P. aeruginosa is the cause. We recommend that he see a podiatrist or a dermatologist to confirm the diagnosis.

Soaking the nail in diluted vinegar may help. Topical antibiotics such as Neosporin or Polysporin can also fight this infection.

Most likely, the expert will recommend keeping the nails dry. These bacteria flourish in a damp environment. That’s why soaking his socks in Listerine while he is wearing them might not be the best approach, even though this mouthwash has both antifungal and antibacterial activity.

Q. I would like to take a red yeast rice supplement for my slightly elevated bad cholesterol (LDL-C). I read that I should choose a high-quality supplement made in a certified facility that meets Food and Drug Administration standards.

I have no idea how to determine this. Probably other consumers would also appreciate your guidance.

A. The FDA does not actually certify the manufacturing plants that make dietary supplements. You are right that it is difficult to determine the quality of such products.

Many studies demonstrate that red yeast rice can lower total and LDL cholesterol (Pharmacological Research, July 25, 2022). According to the International Lipid Expert Panel, “RYR [red yeast rice] preparations have been demonstrated to be safe and effective in reducing LDL-C and CV [cardiovascular] events.”

ConsumerLab.com is one of the few organizations that actually tests the quality of dietary supplements. In a recent review, ConsumerLab.com revealed its top pick: HPF Cholestene.

You can learn more about cholesterol, red yeast rice and other strategies to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease in our eGuide to Cholesterol Control and Heart Health. This online resource is available under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q. I started taking quercetin after reading that it could help with allergy symptoms. The product I took contained vitamin C, magnesium and bromelain in addition to quercetin.

My most bothersome allergy symptom was postnasal drip. It woke me up in the middle of the night.

Taking quercetin stopped the drip and allowed me to sleep better. It didn’t cause any side effects that I noticed.

A. Thanks for your interesting testimonial. Quercetin is a plant-derived flavonoid. It is found in a wide range of foods, including onions, apples, berries, tea and citrus fruits.

A Japanese randomized controlled trial found that quercetin improved allergy symptoms, including eye itching, sneezing, runny nose and sleep problems, significantly better than placebo (European Review for Medical and Pharmacological Sciences, June 2022).