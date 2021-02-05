People's Pharmacy: How many walnuts are in an ounce?

Q. You've written about the value of eating walnuts to lower inflammation. It's hard to know how much of something you are recommending when you use phrases like "incorporating moderate quantities of walnuts" or "1 to 2 ounces of walnuts a day." I'd bet many of us don't have a way to measure ounces and everyone's interpretation of "moderate quantities" could be different. Can't you ever just give us a number of walnuts per day?

A. Walnuts don't always come in a perfectly standard size. We found on the California Walnuts website, walnuts.org, that 1/4 cup of walnuts is approximately 1 ounce. That amounts to between 12 and 14 halves. If you buy walnut pieces, as we often do, the quarter-cup measure might be the easiest.

Q. I had good success using Archway Coconut Macaroons for chronic diarrhea. Other brands do not seem to have the reliability of Archway. However, that product seems to have disappeared from the market.

Archway is now owned by Synder's-Lance and they say they are making all the same products as Archway, but no explanation is made for the absence of the coconut macaroons. Do you have any information about them?

A. Cracker maker Lance acquired Archway in December 2008. The company merged with Snyder's of Hanover in 2010 and then was acquired by Cambell's (of soup fame) in 2018.