People's Pharmacy: Is ringing in the ears a side effect of vaccines?

Q: I received the Moderna vaccine. After the second shot, I developed tinnitus that has lasted five weeks (so far). I haven’t found much about this side effect online in medical reports. However, I did find a forum with other people complaining of tinnitus that has not gone away. Have you heard of this? Can you give me some hope that it will go away in time?

A: As far as we can tell, the clinical trials for the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines did not reveal tinnitus (ringing in the ears) as a side effect. There are, however, some reports in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database.

We have received a couple of similar stories:

“I’ve had both doses of Moderna vaccine. After the second dose my chronic tinnitus, which was worked up extensively in the past, got louder and continues that way over a month later.”

Another person wrote: “I received my last shot of the Pfizer vaccine two weeks ago. I had COVID in June 2020, and it caused some ringing in my ears. I never connected it to COVID, though.

“Then after each injection, I got more ringing in my ears. It’s now worse than ever. Will it ever go away? I hope it is just temporary and will resolve with time.”