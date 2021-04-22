People's Pharmacy: Petroleum jelly in the nose leads to lung disease

Q. A few years back I thought I was losing my memory. Then I happened on an article on B12 deficiency. I started taking some and in two weeks I could again recall things. Sublingual (under the tongue) B12 tablets are my life savers.

A. Vitamin B12 keeps nerves and blood cells working properly, so it is crucial for cognitive function. Older adults may not absorb this nutrient from foods as efficiently as younger people. Moreover, some drugs such as metformin for diabetes or PPIs like omeprazole for heartburn can reduce absorption.

You can learn more about testing for vitamin B12 deficiency as well as the appropriate form and dose of supplements in "Fortify Your Life: Your Guide to Vitamins, Minerals, and More" by Dr. Tieraona Low Dog. Sublingual vitamin B12 can be an efficient way to absorb this nutrient.

Q. I take six to eight Tylenol Extra Strength tablets a day plus one Tylenol PM at night. Will there any side effects from this?

A. Each Tylenol Extra Strength pill contains 500 mg of acetaminophen. Tylenol PM also has 500 mg of acetaminophen. Together, you could be swallowing as much as 4,500 mg of acetaminophen daily.