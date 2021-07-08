People's Pharmacy: Preventing and treating Lyme disease

I am afraid to take PM pain relievers because I have read in your column that they might increase the risk for dementia. What else do you have to offer?

A. The PM pain relievers that you mention contain the sedating antihistamine diphenhydramine (DPH). This is the same ingredient found in Benadryl that is used to treat allergy symptoms. We discourage the regular use of DPH for insomnia because the long-term benefits have not been established. A review of sleep medicines in older adults concludes that “Diphenhydramine should be avoided in the elderly” (Clinical Therapeutics, Nov. 1, 2016).

That said, taking a PM pain med temporarily to both ease your discomfort and assist with sleep should not increase your risk for dementia. You can find many other options such as valerian, passionflower, ashwagandha or hops in our eGuide to Getting a Good Night’s Sleep. You will find it in the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.