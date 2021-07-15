People's Pharmacy: Protecting kids from mosquito bites

A:The old understanding was that sunscreen prevented the skin from manufacturing the precursor to vitamin D. More recent research suggests that is not necessarily true (British Journal of Dermatology, November 2019).

Many factors affect how well people make vitamin D. Skin coloration, time in the sun, protective clothing and body surface exposure all impact vitamin D levels. A recent review concludes that you can reach optimal vitamin D levels without burning your skin (JBMR Plus, Jan. 19, 2021).

You can learn more about this essential nutrient in our eGuide to Vitamin D and Optimal Health. This online resource may be found in the Health eGuide tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

The best way to determine how much vitamin D you should be taking is to have blood levels of 25-hydroxyvitamin D measured periodically. Between 30 and 50 ng/mL is considered desirable.

Q. Are you still running tests on generic bupropion? I have a feeling mine (150 mg XL) is not working properly. It is marked A101 on each pill. I noticed a significant change in mood and a return of my symptoms after I was switched to this product. I had been taking a different bupropion generic.