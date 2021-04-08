People's Pharmacy: Psyllium does triple duty

Q. I had a bit of trouble with heartburn last summer. But since I started taking psyllium husk (pure organic) for constipation, I’ve had no more problems with heartburn. In addition, I’ve not had constipation, either. It helps my gut function better.

A. Psyllium, the active ingredient in Metamucil, is soluble fiber that has long been recommended for “regularity.” Some gastroenterologists recommend it to their patients with irritable bowel syndrome, regardless of whether the main symptom is constipation or diarrhea (Current Opinion in Gastroenterology, March 1, 2021).

You alerted us to another use. Dietary fiber such as that provided by psyllium husk can reduce heartburn symptoms (World Journal of Gastroenterology, June 7, 2018).

Another benefit of psyllium is that it helps control cholesterol (American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, Nov. 1, 2018).

Q. I was diagnosed with paroxysmal atrial fibrillation years ago and have taken propafenone SR every day since. If the AFib pops up from time to time despite the propafenone SR, I take a lower-dose regular propafenone tablet. That usually works in about 30 minutes.