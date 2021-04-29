People's Pharmacy: Smallpox vaccination stopped canker sores

You are not the first person to praise L-lysine against canker sores or cold sores. Many others maintain that it works well, but mainstream medicine remains skeptical (Integrative Medicine, June 2017).

Q. I suffered with leg cramps at night for many years. They may have been due to wearing high heels. After retirement, they didn’t occur as often, but I still got them occasionally.

Then I happened upon your radio program. You were interviewing the person who developed HotShot for muscle cramps. During that show, you also mentioned apple cider vinegar as a remedy. I priced HotShot and decided I’d try vinegar first since I had it on hand.

For me, apple cider vinegar is a miracle! If I feel a leg cramp coming on, I get up and take a teaspoonful of vinegar. The cramp is usually gone quickly, and I can go back to bed and sleep peacefully! I keep a 2-ounce bottle in the car for leg cramp emergencies while driving.

A. The scientists who developed HotShot used strong flavors in their muscle cramp remedy. These include cinnamon, ginger and an extract of hot pepper. Such spices along with sharp flavors like vinegar or mustard activate transient receptor potential (TRP) channels in the mouth, throat and stomach. This may override the hyperexcited motor neurons responsible for leg cramps.