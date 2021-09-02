People's Pharmacy: Will allergy medicine increase the risk of COVID infection?

Q. Does taking a medication such as Flonase, with immune-suppressing activity, increase the chance of contracting COVID-19 or other illnesses? Allergy season is almost here. I would like to use Flonase but am hesitant.

A. Flonase (fluticasone) is a strong corticosteroid nasal spray. Fluticasone is used in both asthma and COPD inhalers.

A study conducted at the Cleveland Clinic found that COPD patients relying on inhaled corticosteroids were no more likely to need hospitalization or intensive care due to COVID-19 (PLoS One, June 3, 2021). The scientists did not find higher rates of coronavirus infection among people using such medications.

Q. I once took a medication (metronidazole) that would make you sick if you drank alcohol with it. While I was on it, I went camping. While fueling the alcohol stove with denatured 100% ethanol, I spilled a lot of it on my hands. I did not drink any alcohol.

Later that night, I was violently ill with vomiting and diarrhea. My doctor was quite surprised when I told him about this reaction.