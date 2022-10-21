Helping Hands

Announcements
The High Point Museum is recruiting individuals interested in High Point’s history, giving tours of historic buildings, leading hands-on activities and community involvement for docent positions.
The museum will be hosting a new docent training in two parts. Docents must complete both parts to be fully trained. The first part will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, Nov. 7, 14 and the second part will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 18, Jan. 23 and Jan. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will gain knowledge and skills to help the museum staff with group tours and educational programming.
Those interested are encouraged to complete a volunteer application form at highpointnc.gov/825/Volunteers-Internships and email (hpmuseum@highpointnc.gov) or mail (1859 E. Lexington Ave. High Point, NC 27262) their application to register for the first training session.
