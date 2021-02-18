2021 will be the year of the hardy hibiscus

Berry Awesome has ruffled deep lavender pink flowers with a cheery red eye. You would love this with perennial echinacea like Yellow My Darling or the Price is White. Don’t forget to add a drift or two of salvias. I can only imagine Rockin' Blue Suede Shoes and Rockin' Deep Purple as companions.

This year there are two new colors entering the market place and they are Summerific French Vanilla and Spinderella. It’s not often we find a creamy vanilla color to add to the perennial garden. It reminds me of the color of old-fashioned ice cream with a red eye.

Last year, my university friends were sending me photos from trial gardens and giving a WOW to Spinderella. I’m not sure how to describe this one. The ruffled flowers are white with a cherry eye and major brushstrokes of rose pink as you go toward the margins. The flowers look to have more-pink and giving the illusion that it just could be spinning.

The whole Summerific series is so beautiful it is really amazing these are hardy hibiscus, perennial from zones 4-9. Almost everyone can relish in their beauty. Choose a site with plenty of sunlight — the more the better. I have morning sun and filtered afternoon light here in west Georgia. The hibiscus blooms on new growth, so it is important to keep it growing vigorously throughout the season. Keep them well fed and watered during droughty periods.