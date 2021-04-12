5 home remodeling trends to watch for in 2021

2. Making room for home offices. To add home offices to residences, "homeowners aren't adding square footage," says Doug King, owner of King Contracting, a design-build firm in St. Petersburg, Florida, and president of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry. "Rather, they're taking out rarely used closets, like in the hallway, and moving interior walls to make space."

The home office trend isn't going away anytime soon, he notes.

"Even when the pandemic is over," King says, "there'll be a lot of people still working from home." He notes that because of this trend, use of home technology is also increasing as households install items such as ethernet cables for computer networks and Bluetooth speakers.

3. More outdoor living. One cure for that cooped-up feeling is outdoor living areas.

"People want their backyards to be their oasis," King says. In his area, he says pools are the No. 1 thing being added to backyards. Outdoor kitchens and fire pits are the next most popular.

Homeowners spending more time at home may also start to seek out remodeling projects that bring beautiful outdoor views inside — for instance, by installing larger windows or glass doors that let in more natural light.