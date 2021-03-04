A bird's-eye view: Winter is the perfect time to see birds that have migrated from colder climates

Birding gets exciting in winter partly because such a variety of ducks flee the frozen lakes, ponds and rivers of the north in search of open water in the south where they can find food and safety.
We usually expect several species to begin showing up in October. Buffleheads, hooded mergansers and ruddy ducks are the most reliable, and a few dozen of each were on schedule this year, plying the waters of Salem Lake right on time.
But others that we expect to see as winter wears on, such as ring-necked ducks, American wigeons, gadwalls, blue- and green-winged teal, pintails, redheads, canvasbacks, shovelers and scaup showed up in very small numbers, if at all.
Finally, a few more began to arrive in early February, still in small numbers, but at least adding to the variety. A trio of redheads floated near the marina, while a pair of shovelers paddled about in a cove near the lake’s Linville Road access.
Within days of each other a white-winged scoter and a long-tailed duck showed up. Both are sea ducks and rarely seen inland. Their arrival was followed by two common goldeneyes, gorgeous ducks that are quite uncommon in the Piedmont, the name notwithstanding.
Then five common mergansers showed up, fish-eating sea ducks that are even less common than the uncommon common goldeneyes.
In the meantime, birders seeking rare water birds had to wade through, figuratively speaking, hundreds of ring-billed gulls at the marina. Diligence paid off, though, when a herring gull and a Bonaparte’s gull made appearances.
Both ring-billed and Bonaparte’s gulls invalidate the term: sea gull. Many gull species are scavengers, happy to forage on the refuse of humans or the left-overs of other seabirds. Ring-billed gulls have made an art of the practice and commonly flock in vast numbers to landfills well inland where waste food smolders in abundance.
They are also often seen in large numbers foraging in plowed fields where they find grains and earthworms — again, far from the sea.
Bonaparte’s gulls are among the smallest of gulls and their delicacy extends to their feeding habits. You’re unlikely to find them at a landfill. While most spend winters at sea, a few may reliably be seen along the Yadkin/Pee Dee River impoundments, High Rock Lake among them, and on a good winter day, at Salem Lake.
While Salem Lake produced some of the best birding surprises this winter, two of the least expected and most colorful birds showed up across town and well away from water.
The tanager family is one of the most diverse and colorful groups in the Americas. The vast majority are to be found in Central America and South America. Only two, the scarlet tanager and summer tanager, are found in the eastern U.S., and only during the breeding season. A third species, the western tanager, lives, as you might expect, west of the Great Plains.
And so, it was a big surprise when a western tanager showed up in Winston-Salem in December 1986, remaining until mid-February 1987.
It was another 33 years before another visited us, frequenting feeders at a residence in the Hanes Mall Boulevard area in February 2020. This bird stayed around until March 10.
But it didn’t take so long for this to happen again. A male showed up at a Clemmons feeder on Dec. 28 and is still there as of this writing.
As if that weren’t surprising enough, a male western tanager, quite possibly the same individual that was there 10 months earlier, returned to the backyard near Hanes Mall Boulevard in early January.
While they’ve spent a few months about 6 miles apart, both birds have been seen at their respective feeders several times daily, dispelling any thought that the one bird might be shuttling back and forth between the two locations.
Six miles is not a long distance for a bird like this during migration, but when they aren’t migrating and all their needs for food are being met in one backyard, there would be no motivation to expend the energy to fly back and forth several times daily.
If you think that the Hanes Mall area is an unlikely place to find a rare bird, consider downtown Winston-Salem.
For several years now, a peregrine falcon has spent winters atop the city’s tallest buildings, feasting on pigeons and starlings.
But, this year, a tiny bird dressed in tropical colors visited feeders for weeks.
The painted bunting’s range is mainly in Texas, Louisiana, Kansas and Arkansas, with a separate population along coastal North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and northern Florida. But although this bird’s normal range is much closer to us than the western tanager’s, the bird had never been reported in Forsyth County until two weeks ago.
If birding is new to you, you may think winter would be the worst time of year for it. But, in fact, some of the scarcest and most beautiful birds may be found in winter. So broaden your horizons and venture forth on a late winter day.
Many of my comments in this column about the relative frequency or rarity of birds are taken from David Disher’s Birding Guide to Forsyth County which is now in its seventh edition. This is not a field guide and has no color images of birds. It shows the likelihood of each species occurring in Forsyth County throughout the year, giving you information on when and where you might find them.
You can download the guide at forsythaudubon.org or pick up a hard copy at Wright’s Birding Center on Country Club Road in Winston-Salem.
