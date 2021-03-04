A bird's-eye view: Winter is the perfect time to see birds that have migrated from colder climates

In the meantime, birders seeking rare water birds had to wade through, figuratively speaking, hundreds of ring-billed gulls at the marina. Diligence paid off, though, when a herring gull and a Bonaparte’s gull made appearances.

Both ring-billed and Bonaparte’s gulls invalidate the term: sea gull. Many gull species are scavengers, happy to forage on the refuse of humans or the left-overs of other seabirds. Ring-billed gulls have made an art of the practice and commonly flock in vast numbers to landfills well inland where waste food smolders in abundance.

They are also often seen in large numbers foraging in plowed fields where they find grains and earthworms — again, far from the sea.

Bonaparte’s gulls are among the smallest of gulls and their delicacy extends to their feeding habits. You’re unlikely to find them at a landfill. While most spend winters at sea, a few may reliably be seen along the Yadkin/Pee Dee River impoundments, High Rock Lake among them, and on a good winter day, at Salem Lake.

While Salem Lake produced some of the best birding surprises this winter, two of the least expected and most colorful birds showed up across town and well away from water.