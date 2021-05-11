A greenhouse made of castoffs donated by strangers

Many of the windows were already on their second and third lives, and during her collection rounds, Grosso learned that some were more than 100 years old, while others were artifacts from life's most cherished moments.

"It was wonderful to hear everyone's stories about why they had these random windows," she said, adding, "one was from someone's wedding and they wrote everyone's name down on the frame." (The mother of the bride donated it because it was used as a prop for seating cards for the wedding and wasn't needed after the event.)

Inspired by a photo of a repurposed greenhouse on Pinterest, the couple designed the structure by drawing it on graph paper and then laying it out on the lawn like the pattern pieces of a sewing project.

After a series of contractors refused to build the greenhouse due to the unconventional building materials, Morris, who has a background in construction, hired three friends to build the greenhouse over four days. The couple spent about $1,100 on additional building materials, including lumber, screws, cement for the corner beams, canvas, gently used sliding glass doors from a Habitat for Humanity ReStore, paint and polycarbonate roof panels. Every window and door has a wood frame, which helped in connecting the pieces like a patchwork quilt.