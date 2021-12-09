A handful of new poinsettias are released each year

For example, a new unnamed red poinsettia may not seem any different to a customer than another red variety. The color can be exactly the same as others, but it may have stronger stems with more flexibility. This quality is important to a grower, because they often put plastic sleeves around plants when they pack them for deliveries. A poinsettia with strong stems and flexible foliage is a gem.

On the flip side, the aesthetics of color and bract patterns can hold a lot more importance for the consumer. A novelty poinsettia with marbled bracts or vibrant yellow color may appeal to the customer, helping it fly off the shelf. Or vice versa, if the colors are off-putting or gaudy.

Each holiday season, Mitchell’s invites their customers to vote for their favorite poinsettias. They do this with paper ballots, which list all the named and unnamed varieties they’re growing. Typically Mitchell’s hosts an open house, where all things poinsettia are celebrated, but this year is a little different.

“We’re not doing an open house, just to keep crowds down,” Judy said. “We’re doing a poinsettia display and voting this year, and we send the information back to the breeders. And (breeders) come out and evaluate them in our trials, too.”