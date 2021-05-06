A hike through Pisgah brings bevy of bird sightings

On a December afternoon, I watched a harrier, a long-winged hawk, as it soared over Hanging Rock, heading northward. Suddenly, a raven began to trail the harrier, matching it wingbeat for wingbeat but gaining on it. The raven caught up and approached the harrier from just a foot or so above. The raven swooped down and tapped the harrier on the back, prompting the harrier to pull up and strike at the raven with its razor-sharp beak, but the raven drew back, out of the harrier’s reach.

The harrier resumed its flight northward, but the raven approached again, and again dropped down to peck lightly at the harrier’s back. The raven kept up this game, even after the harrier rolled over, mid-air and struck at the raven with its talons. Again, the raven drew back out of reach.

If a crow or jay were to have attempted such a feat, it would have uttered the most raucous calls the whole time.

But the raven carried out its taunt noiselessly.

This behavior was carried out in December, well outside the nesting season, so the raven could not have been protecting a nest or young.

The harrier preys on small mammals such as mice and voles, and small birds, so it didn’t pose a direct threat to the raven.

So, what was its motivation?