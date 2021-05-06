A hike through Pisgah brings bevy of bird sightings

It was still early April when I hiked a trail along the Davidson River in Pisgah National Forest. Bird migration hadn’t yet reached its peak, but it was building toward that climax. There was a variety of birds to make it interesting: lots of black and white warblers, parulas, black-throated green warblers and a few blackburnian warblers, magnificent black and orange birds so high in the treetops that my neck would be sore for a week from craning for a look.
Warblers weren’t the only migrants, though. A piercing call caught my attention just in time to see a broad-winged hawk knifing down the mountainside in a dive, likely after some hapless prey. Just returned from as far south as Argentina where it spent that country’s summer, it’s surprising it had the strength to launch full bore into its breeding season with all its courting, nesting, and family-rearing after that long-distance journey.
And migrants weren’t the only show in town, either. The voice of the magnificent pileated woodpecker carried half a mile across a valley before the bird came racing through the treetops. This giant among woodpeckers is always a joy to see and its call causes the heart to quicken in anticipation of a sighting.
But another year-round resident, the raven, speaks with the voice most likely to make me smile. The common raven has an extensive vocabulary, but the meaning and context of many of its vocalizations are unclear. The one I hear most often is a mellow, wooden “quock,” sometimes uttered three times in quick succession. It always brings a smile to my face.
Ravens can be distinguished from crows by their larger size, wedge-shaped tail and soaring flight, whereas crows rely more on flapping flight.
As I hiked the forest trail, a pair of ravens circled far overhead. They spoke to each other in what sounded like a conversational tone, perhaps discussing the territory they’ve struggled to keep, or the whereabouts of a food source, or whose turn it is to mend the nest, or the insolence of last year’s progeny.
The raven’s extensive vocabulary reflects its intelligence. Broadly recognized, along with parrots, as among the bird world’s most intelligent families, ravens feature prominently in Native American culture.
The raven family includes crows and blue jays, birds whose voices are so harsh and demanding, they often jangle the nerves, unlike ravens. Blue jays are, to my mind, the Kardashians of the bird world. Okay, they’re beautiful, but really obnoxious. Along with crows, their calls commonly signify that they’ve found a hawk or owl. They band together and mob the raptor with the intention of driving it from the neighborhood. This works well with the larger hawks and owls, in part because these smaller birds are more agile.
The raven is most often found in mountainous habitat where it likes to nest in cliff crevices and ledges. Its “quock” call can often be heard at Hanging Rock and Stone Mountain State Parks, as well as many places along the Blue Ridge Parkway. The bird has even nested in downtown Winston-Salem where some of the taller buildings function much as cliffs do in the mountains.
On a December afternoon, I watched a harrier, a long-winged hawk, as it soared over Hanging Rock, heading northward. Suddenly, a raven began to trail the harrier, matching it wingbeat for wingbeat but gaining on it. The raven caught up and approached the harrier from just a foot or so above. The raven swooped down and tapped the harrier on the back, prompting the harrier to pull up and strike at the raven with its razor-sharp beak, but the raven drew back, out of the harrier’s reach.
The harrier resumed its flight northward, but the raven approached again, and again dropped down to peck lightly at the harrier’s back. The raven kept up this game, even after the harrier rolled over, mid-air and struck at the raven with its talons. Again, the raven drew back out of reach.
If a crow or jay were to have attempted such a feat, it would have uttered the most raucous calls the whole time.
But the raven carried out its taunt noiselessly.
This behavior was carried out in December, well outside the nesting season, so the raven could not have been protecting a nest or young.
The harrier preys on small mammals such as mice and voles, and small birds, so it didn’t pose a direct threat to the raven.
So, what was its motivation?
The raven was clearly toying with the harrier. Ravens have been documented engaging in behavior that could only be interpreted as play, whether sliding down a snow-covered hill like a kid on a sled or playing king of the hill with other ravens.
Ya gotta love a bird with a sense of humor.
If you have a birding question or story idea, write to Bird’s-Eye View in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, N.C. 27101, or send an email to birding@wsjournal.com. Please type “birds” in the subject line.