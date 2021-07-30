A summer refresh for the al fresco tabletop

Socializing and outdoor entertaining carry an extra kick this summer as pandemic restrictions ease. What better time to freshen up your al fresco tabletop and entertaining gear?

To me, outdoor entertaining is the perfect time to get a little untraditional with an eclectic mix of tableware, or repurposing an unusual piece as serveware. You might serve chips in small planters. Put wildflowers in small pitchers. The energy of an eclectic table adds to the fun of outdoor dining.

Matching or not, a welcoming table with colorful new dishes and serveware lets guests know they are in for a festive time.

Plates and such

While paper and plastic (recyclable please!) are an option, today's durable, reusable plates are a notch above for both looks and sustainability. There are outdoor-friendly items made of melamine, bamboo and other lightweight materials that look like china or pottery.

Certified International has some cool melamine choices, including their Medallion line, which has a cheery floral pattern, and comes in both cool and warm colorways. There's also a creamy French Country line with sweet embossing on the edges.