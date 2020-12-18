Adding blue hues to your winter garden can bring a soothing feel to your outdoor space

The view from my kitchen window gives me full perspective of my backyard — a scene which is pretty bland these days. The last of the leaves have fallen and the empty canopy seems to cast the strangest shadows across the lawn. Most days the brightest pops of color are the male cardinals that visit the bird feeders.
I have a fair number of evergreens in my landscape, mounds of burgundy leucothoe, berry laden hollies, winter daphne, hellebore and a stoic Chinese fir tree. These plants and more work together to give my backyard winter interest. But lately, I've been longing for bold bursts of color, and I find myself drawn to blue. Not only in the plant form, but other vessels of blue, as well.
Blue can play many roles within your landscape, and is found in a wide array of garden elements — blue conifers, pots, grasses, bottles, evergreen perennials, hanging pots, annuals, gates, statuary, murals, vegetables, structures and lighting. Blue can stand alone, capture sunlight or nestle in with a variety of other plants. The color itself is what makes it unique, regardless of the medium.
Blue is a "cool" color on the spectrum, it can give a soothing feel to an outdoor space. Paired with gray or silver elements, this calming effect is intensified. Because plants are always on my mind, let's first talk about a few blue plants.
Blue conifers are first on the list, as they will retain their blue hue year-round. Blue spruce always come to mind first because they have one of the best textures and bright color. The Colorado blue spruce (picea pungens) is the iconic large spruce that comes to mind for most of us. However, these large specimens don't exactly thrive in the North Carolina Piedmont humidity.
There are numerous dwarf blue spruce that tend to do much better in our region. Picea pungens 'Globosa' (dwarf globe blue spruce) is the cultivar most commonly found in production and is hardy in zones 2-8. This slow-growing dwarf conifer will grow to about 5 feet tall and wide, providing a bright blue hue to the garden year-round.
Other blue conifers to consider are blue rug, blue point and blue star junipers. These junipers have different growth habits, making it easy to find the right plant for your garden. Deodar cedar, blue atlas cedar, Carolina Sapphire cypress and Blue Ice cypress are all great choices for large growing, evergreen borders. Mixing any of these into a natural area where they can stretch their legs can add a huge punch of blue to the garden.
Blue can be found in other types of plants, too. There are many ornamental grasses, rush and carex that come in shades of blue. Clumping blue fescue is a great choice, especially for a rock garden. A recent trip to A.B. Seed garden center in Colfax turned up a beautiful juncus called 'Blue Arrows.' A very adaptable rush, 'Blue Arrows' is most commonly used in a rain garden setting or planted near downspouts. Varieties of switchgrass and bluestem can also bring a blue color into the winter garden.
Blue can be found in the edibles and ornamental edibles we plant in our gardens. Purple kales and red cabbages have a blue hue in the garden, which only seems to intensify as the winter passes. Another great blue plant at A.B. Seed was a perennial dianthus called Neon Star. This mat-forming dianthus has blue foliage that persists most of the winter. Blue pansies are an obvious choice, too.
Blue pots are an instant surge of color into the garden. Cobalt blue is always thought to be the most dramatic, but any shade of blue stands out nicely in the winter garden. One single blue pot, regardless of size, can make a garden glow in the winter. One important design element to consider, also, is the impact of the empty pot. Even left unplanted, a hefty glazed ceramic pot can be nestled into an existing garden bed to create an artful touch of color.
I wrote about bottle trees a few weeks ago, which are especially striking in winter adorned with classic blue bottles. Even without a tree, blue bottles can be lined along the window sills of sheds, strung to catch the light, or arranged around a seating area.
Consider the effect of a blue garden gate, fence or arbor. Making a bold statement with paint is a way to breathe new life into a space, so why not try it in your garden? My old, weathered garden shed would be an eyesore, were it not for the loud teal-blue door that brightens it up.
On sunny winter days, the blue sky is an energetic force for most of us. That color is powerful, in its purest form. The blue elements in our winter gardens can become a reflection of the sky — a way to join the heavens with the earth. And anything that can energize me and my garden during the drab days of winter is fine by me.
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with "gardening" in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
