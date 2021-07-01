Amy Dixon: 79-year-old newlyweds transformed the yard of their newly constructed home

Both 79 years old and retired, the Binghams have both always enjoyed gardening, Eva especially. For many years, Eva worked professionally as a garden designer and was also a plant expert at local garden centers. She is most at home in the garden, and saw the landscape of their new home as a blank canvas she would transform into an oasis. When they started to dig, though, she and Gordon immediately ran into a uphill battle with water and soil.

“It has been a real challenge,” Eva said. “The builders left us with the worst subsoil. We probably lost 25% of our original plantings, they were drowning. The soil absolutely did not drain. We were thinking that somebody might learn from this, from what we’ve had to do.”

Gordon pointed out a garden nook adjacent to their front porch and explained that every time it would rain, water would pool and stand in this bed for days. Certain areas never seemed to drain. After noticing that some plants were struggling, the Binghams discovered that the soil they were planted in had created a bathtub effect on the roots, holding in water. When they would pull out a dying plant, it would make a distinct suction noise, as the clay subsoil had adhered around the plant roots.