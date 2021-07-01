Amy Dixon: 79-year-old newlyweds transformed the yard of their newly constructed home

It seems that new homes and neighborhoods are constantly being built and developed throughout Winston-Salem and surrounding towns and cities. Every time I venture to an area that I don’t normally frequent, there are cleared lots and the sights and sounds of construction.
Moving into a brand new home is exciting on many levels, but especially so if you’re a gardener. Not only do you get a brand new space indoors, but you also have a blank canvas when it comes to installing and designing your home garden. This process is not always roses and sunshine, though, as the yards of many newly constructed homes can be a hot mess.
There are two main problems that gardeners face in the outdoor realm of their new build — bad drainage and poor soil. Although home lots are graded to code, it doesn’t always account for how water may gravitate toward certain areas — especially during periods of heavy rain. And clearing land to lay the foundation for a house involves scraping away much of the nutrient-rich topsoil needed to grow healthy plants. What’s often left is the compacted, clay-based subsoil — which is no base to build a garden upon.
Gordon and Eva Bingham have been in their newly-constructed home for a little over a year, and have won the battle against their builder-grade exterior. They moved into their Clemmons home in May 2020 and have diligently worked through the challenges of their ¾-acre property.
Both 79 years old and retired, the Binghams have both always enjoyed gardening, Eva especially. For many years, Eva worked professionally as a garden designer and was also a plant expert at local garden centers. She is most at home in the garden, and saw the landscape of their new home as a blank canvas she would transform into an oasis. When they started to dig, though, she and Gordon immediately ran into a uphill battle with water and soil.
“It has been a real challenge,” Eva said. “The builders left us with the worst subsoil. We probably lost 25% of our original plantings, they were drowning. The soil absolutely did not drain. We were thinking that somebody might learn from this, from what we’ve had to do.”
Gordon pointed out a garden nook adjacent to their front porch and explained that every time it would rain, water would pool and stand in this bed for days. Certain areas never seemed to drain. After noticing that some plants were struggling, the Binghams discovered that the soil they were planted in had created a bathtub effect on the roots, holding in water. When they would pull out a dying plant, it would make a distinct suction noise, as the clay subsoil had adhered around the plant roots.
Knowing that bringing in a layer of topsoil wouldn’t solve the problem, the Binghams hauled the subsoil out of their planting beds, one bucket at a time. Once it was all out, they began replenishing the beds with fresh soil conditioners and lots of Permatill.
For those unfamiliar with the product, Permatill is an expanded slate soil amendment that helps tremendously with drainage. The new soil did the trick, and all the new plantings started to grow and establish.
The front foundation plantings weren’t to their liking, so the Binghams replaced most of the contractor shrubs with more colorful and textural choices. To give a newly-constructed home a pop of curb appeal, contractors will often install standard evergreen shrubs, such as compacta holly, nandina and boxwoods. Although effective, these shrubs are often boring and over planted — especially when every home within the development has the same shrubs.
The Binghams gave their front exterior expanse of color with dwarf loropetalum, camellia and Japanese maples. They’ve also got lots of annual color with petunias and geraniums. Aside from the large trees, Eva and Gordon have planted almost everything in their garden. Looking into their large backyard, it’s clear that the young plantings are growing quickly.
“This was totally bare,” Gordon said. “There was nothing here, not even any grass. Eva has had a long business landscape designing for people, so she basically laid this out with the mulched area and the curves.”
From their back patio, the back garden opens to a grassy lawn, surrounded on three sides by planting beds. A berm in the back is home to an array of shrubs, perennials, fruit trees and berries. Scattered throughout are many unique plants, such as clerodendron, franklinia and a yellow foliage forsythia.
Before they were married last spring, Eva and Gordon each had a home garden full of great plants. Since they’ve moved into their new home together, they made sure to bring many of those plants with them.
“A few friends have brought plants,” Eva said. “One friend, Tom, brought us calycanthus and a few little dogwoods from his gardens. People have shared. A lot of things were dug up at Gordon’s house, perennials mostly — daylilies, iris and a lot of bulbs.”
The backyard has been a real challenge with storm water and irrigation flow — mainly because of the lack of an established lawn. Within the past two months, they’ve been able to get grass established and growing well — which has helped tremendously with the water flow issues. There are a couple of areas that still stay pretty wet, though, one of which the Binghams have turned into a bog garden.
“We have a little section that we call the wetland. It was created out of need,” Eva said. “Here’s a piece of land that stays totally wet all the time. There’s swamp hibiscus, yellow twig dogwood and itea. So it’s a special little place that was created because we had to do something with it.”
Also scattered throughout their backyard garden are multiple birdbaths, bird feeders and water garden tubs. It’s clear that the Binghams enjoy sharing their garden with wildlife, as they’ve designed their space with birds and butterflies in mind.
“We didn’t even have any birds last year, and all of a sudden they know what’s here,” Eva said. “I was real excited the other day because the caterpillars finished off the parsley that I let go to seed. This is our little sanctuary, especially with the birds. The birds have made such a difference.”
The Binghams really have made a lovely garden sanctuary for themselves, despite the challenges of their soil. Now that most of the plantings are in the ground and getting established, Eva and Gordon are able to sit back and enjoy the color and beauty of their garden.
“People like me, we can’t help ourselves,” Eva said. “We’ve just gotta garden.”
