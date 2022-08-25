Amy Dixon: Agastache is attractive – not only to the human eye but to hummingbirds and other pollinators, too

Whether at home or at work, I’m in a garden every day of the week. And while this affords me plenty of opportunity to hone my horticulture skills and brush up on plant nomenclature, I sometimes become blind to the ecological benefits these gardens provide. Because there are always garden chores demanding my attention, I sometimes have to tell myself to slow down, listen and observe what’s happening around me.

I’m specifically referring to insects, birds and pollinators, which all seem to have shown up in droves the past few weeks. Of course, they’ve been there all along, but as summer begins to wane, I always start to see more butterflies, hummingbirds and hungry caterpillars visiting my gardens.

It's one thing to choose plants based on their claims of attracting birds and butterflies, but it’s another thing to witness which plants surpass your expectations. I’ve had experience with many plants that are true pollinator powerhouses, several of which shine late summer into fall. In no particular order, these include Agastache, porterweed, pycnanthemum, helianthus, solidago, Joe Pye, Vernonia and a handful of both perennial and annual salvias.

As of late, Agastache is perhaps my favorite. I planted a handful of different ones this season and have taken notice of how many bees and hummingbirds have flocked to its blooms. Several species of Agastache, all of which seem to provide long-lasting, are nectar-rich blooms. Agastache is commonly referred by its common name hyssop, anise hyssop or hummingbird mint. It’s in the lamiaceae (mint) family, and its foliage offers a licorice scent when crushed (hence the reference to anise).

Our N.C. native hyssop is Agastache scrophulariifolia or Purple Giant Hyssop. I’ve never grown this species, and I understand that it’s more common further west where it thrives in bottomlands and along riverbanks. It can grow 5 to 6 feet tall and has a muted purple-pink bloom.

Another species of anise hyssop is Agastache foeniculum, which is a shorter grower than its native cousin. It will grow 2 to 4 feet tall and spread 3 feet wide — however, it will reseed, just be aware. A. foeniculum is native to the Northern United States and Canada, but it also grows very well in our area.

Local Master Gardener Harriet McCarthy plants her garden almost exclusively for the benefit of pollinators, butterflies and birds. Her home garden is also a certified monarch waystation, so she sees plenty of insect activity on her plants, one of which includes this species of anise hyssop.

“I grow Agastache foeniculum here in the garden,” McCarthy said. “It is such a favorite for its carefree habit and long-blooming season, that it’s allowed to reseed freely wherever it wants. It’s a must-have pollinator and hummingbird plant. Another nice feature is that the birds love the seeds and help spread them around.”

McCarthy hits on several of the most wonderful things about this plant. It blooms all summer through early autumn, it requires very little maintenance, and the non-descript blooms attract a trove of birds and pollinators.

The bloom spikes are covered in verticillasters (whorled arrangements) which are packed with tiny tubular flowers. Hummingbirds go crazy over these tiny flowers, which seem minuscule compared to larger cylindrical flowers like petunias. Goldfinches flock to their seeds, which always creates a dramatic scene when a flock of them scurry. Several kinds of bees also frequent mine constantly, many of which I find sleepy and drunk on pollen early in the morning.

A few Agastache cultivars have become garden staples, all of which I would highly recommend for any garden. Blue Fortune, Crazy Fortune, Golden Jubilee, Rosie Posie and the Kudos series from Terra Nova Nurseries are all ones I’ve tried.

Blue Fortune is a cross between A. foeniculum and A. rugosa (Korean mint). It’s a prolific bloomer, with bright lavender-blue blooms (considerably brighter flowers than other species). It will grow to about 3 feet tall, forming a 2-foot clump. Crazy Fortune is similar in habit, but with a delightful twist —variegated foliage. Green and white foliage make its blue flower spikes really stand out in the garden.

A colleague of mine is growing Agastache Golden Jubilee, which is a lovely twist on this plant genus. Golden Jubilee has a bright yellow-chartreuse foliage, which definitely sets it apart from others I’ve seen. The lavender-blue blooms are a great contrast, but the bright foliage is really the star of the show. This one is fun to play around with, because you can pair it with a number of annuals and perennials to heighten its impact. Although I haven’t noticed as many pollinators and hummingbirds flocking to this cultivar, I’ve heard that the goldfinches adore its seeds.

Rosie Posie is a great compact cultivar, offering hot pink blooms. In two different gardens, I’ve paired this compact cultivar alongside plants with chartreuse foliage (golden pineapple sage and Citronelle heuchera). The result has been stunning, as the colors instantly light up one another.

The Agastache Kudos series is a collection of seven colors, all of which were bred for their dwarf stature. Included in the Kudos series are red, coral, mandarin, silver blue, yellow, gold and ambrosia. I grew several of these this year and was impressed by their consistent small stature. None of them has gotten over 2 feet tall, and all have bloomed continuously since June. Kudos Coral and Kudos Gold have been my favorites, as their unique colors add a lot of interest to the garden.

Agastache really is a pollinator powerhouse, one that can drastically improve the insect and wildlife traffic in your garden. I’m usually not the type of person to fixate on a certain plant and collect all the varieties that are on the market. But hummingbird mint might just be the exception, as I’ve witnessed just how beneficial it can be for both the garden aesthetic and the local ecosystem.