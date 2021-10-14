Amy Dixon: Botanical leaf castings a creative addition to any garden

Once the cement was properly mixed, it was ready to be spread over the leaf. Hawks encouraged participants to start patting concrete onto the center of the leaf and work outward. This helps keep the thickness in check and cuts down on the chances of the slurry running off the edge of the leaf. Mixed cement is added until the whole leaf is covered. A thick layer was recommended to prevent cracks during the curing process.

Once the casting process was done the leaves needed 24 hours to dry and cure. It was almost magical turning over the cast and peeling off the rubbery leaf the following afternoon. Each leaf was worthy of a spotlight in a special garden nook.

As the workshop went along, I noticed that many participants began to find their groove, adding small artistic touches to their castings. One person patted her leaf flat, as she wanted to cast it into a square stepping stone. Others branded their leaves with hearts and phrases. Some added concrete stain to their cement slurry to give their cast a rusty hue.

I felt so confident after my first cast, that I did another, which turned out even more beautiful. It felt good to become confident and comfortable with a dabble into garden art. The older I’ve gotten, the more I realize there’s never a reason to feel unsure of your abilities — especially if you’ve got an enthusiastic instructor.