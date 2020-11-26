Amy Dixon: Evergreen vines for winter interest

Vines can serve many functions in our gardens. Some are planted for the sole purpose of feeding pollinators and hummingbirds. Some are annuals planted for their copious blooms and fast-growing tendrils. And others are timeless — intentionally planted to swaddle arbors, topiaries and fences, giving a pulse to a static structure.
When planting a perennial vine, keep in mind its year-round appearance. Some woody vines like wisteria and trumpet creeper are deciduous, but retain some winter interest if trained properly. I am more partial to hardy evergreen vines, though, which will provide color and energy to a winter garden.
Both North Carolina natives, Carolina jessamine and Swamp jessamine are excellent evergreen vines for the home landscape. Both are commonly referred to as "jasmine," although they aren't actually in the jasmine family. Carolina and Swamp jessamine are very similar in leaf appearance, bloom and growth habit, but they do have subtle differences.
Carolina jessamine (Gelsemium sempervirens) can add a lot of cheer to the winter garden, both with its foliage and timely blooms. Its evergreen foliage bronzes a bit in the colder months, making for a nice contrast, especially on a thicker, more mature vine. It is extremely tolerant of soil types, but I've found it will bloom best with good sun exposure.
Carolina jessamine is an early bloomer with light fragrance — its yellow buds usually open in late February and continue to bloom well into the spring. The flowers are abundant, creating a cheerful herald to spring. Occasionally, it will send up a few fall blooms, but late winter into spring is its reliable window.
Swamp jessamine (Gelsemium rankinii) is very similar to Carolina jessamine, with the biggest difference being the bloom time. Swamp jessamine reliably blooms both spring and fall. Early to mid-spring this evergreen vine produces a profusion of yellow blooms, which it repeats October through November. In a nursery setting, I've also seen swamp jessamine bloom sporadically throughout the winter months. Another notable difference is swamp jessamine's lack of fragrance.
Star jasmine (Trachelospermum jasminoides) is another great evergreen vine, which has a lot of beneficial qualities in the landscape. Star jasmine is also called Confederate jasmine, and is reliably hardy to zone 7b. A commonly grown cultivar 'Madison' is a little more cold hardy, and is the variety most commonly planted in the Piedmont.
Star jasmine has attractive glossy green foliage, which stays dark green throughout the winter. White blooms cover the vine late spring into early summer, providing a heavy fragrance for the whole garden. These tubular flowers are made up of five petals resembling a star, which is where the plant gets its name. Star jasmine prefers partial shade, which makes it a very versatile vine in the garden.
When we think of clematis, we most often think of summer pink and purple bloomers which are born from thin, delicate vines. Evergreen clematis is quite a bit different. It's also a vine you don't see often enough.
Evergreen clematis (clematis armandii) has beautiful elongated leaves, which seem to weep from whatever structure or arbor it is planted upon. Hardy in zones 7 to 9, evergreen clematis has fragrant white flowers, which bloom early to mid-spring. To get the most graceful effect of this vine, many people plant it along the top of a fence or a structural wall. This way you get the desired weeping effect. Just recently, I saw an evergreen clematis trained up a garage wall and across the top, which was stunning.
Although only semi-evergreen, coral honeysuckle (lonicera sempervirens) is an excellent vine for winter interest. Also called trumpet honeysuckle, this native vine is perfect for topiaries, arbors and porch railings. It doesn't grow quite as vigorously as the jessamines, so it's better suited for smaller structures.
Because it's a native vine, coral honeysuckle is widely adaptable, growing in dry or moist locations and tolerating partial shade. In my home garden, I have one planted along a fence where it blooms nicely, despite only getting about two hours of full sun each day. Its semi-evergreen nature allows it to still be attractive throughout the winter months. Mine retains about half its foliage during the winter.
Coral honeysuckle blooms late spring though summer and has clusters of orange-red flowers. Hummingbirds and clearwing hummingbird moths love this plant, so it provides ecological benefits as well as aesthetic value.
If you don't already have an evergreen vine in your home garden, consider adding one this fall or next spring. Whether you have an empty porch railing or a free-standing topiary, there is always room to add a little botanical interest to an aspect of your home or garden.
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with "gardening" in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101.
