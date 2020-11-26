Amy Dixon: Evergreen vines for winter interest

Vines can serve many functions in our gardens. Some are planted for the sole purpose of feeding pollinators and hummingbirds. Some are annuals planted for their copious blooms and fast-growing tendrils. And others are timeless — intentionally planted to swaddle arbors, topiaries and fences, giving a pulse to a static structure.

When planting a perennial vine, keep in mind its year-round appearance. Some woody vines like wisteria and trumpet creeper are deciduous, but retain some winter interest if trained properly. I am more partial to hardy evergreen vines, though, which will provide color and energy to a winter garden.

Both North Carolina natives, Carolina jessamine and Swamp jessamine are excellent evergreen vines for the home landscape. Both are commonly referred to as "jasmine," although they aren't actually in the jasmine family. Carolina and Swamp jessamine are very similar in leaf appearance, bloom and growth habit, but they do have subtle differences.

Carolina jessamine (Gelsemium sempervirens) can add a lot of cheer to the winter garden, both with its foliage and timely blooms. Its evergreen foliage bronzes a bit in the colder months, making for a nice contrast, especially on a thicker, more mature vine. It is extremely tolerant of soil types, but I've found it will bloom best with good sun exposure.