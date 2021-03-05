Amy Dixon: Gallins Residential Composting Program

“Then, every Tuesday we come by for collection. We ask that the customer put their bucket out on the curb. The driver gets the bucket, dumps it into his bin in the back of the truck, then washes the bucket out, puts the bucket back and then goes to the next stop. We have a water tank on the truck, we put in hot water. So it gets a really good rinse.”

The residential service is offered at a rate of $7 per collection or a discounted yearly rate of $336. Also, the first two collections are free, allowing a residential customer to get a feel for the process and benefits.

“If they want to pay for an entire year, they get a discount,” Lyndsy Gallins said. “Or they can pay month-to-month. If they don’t need a pickup for whatever reason, they give us 24 hours notice, they don’t get charged for that pickup.”

Once the food waste is collected, the trucks bring it back to the Gallins farm in Mocksville. There, it is offloaded onto a covered concrete pad where it’s turned twice a day for a couple of months. It is then moved out into windrows where it continues to be regularly turned and mixed.

When the composted food waste gets to a finished stage, it is screened to a quarter inch size, and is ready to be bagged for sale. The whole process from collection to finished product is about eight months.