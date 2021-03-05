Amy Dixon: Gallins Residential Composting Program

The more gardening experience I gain, the more clearly I understand and appreciate the benefits of nature’s full circle. Growing what I eat, composting all organic material, and rejuvenating the soil are all part of the process. As gardeners, we should all take advantage of this composting cycle, and do our part to minimize the footprint we leave.
I’ve written many times about home composting, the process and the soil benefits that come from the finished product. But this is all assuming that one has ample space and means to have a compost system. At my home, I’ve got acreage for a large garden and plenty of room for composting. But for those gardeners and eco-minded persons who may not have the space to compost, there is a great resource — Gallins Family Farm.
Gallins Family Farm has been in the food recycling and compost business since 2011. The family dynamic includes owner Peter Gallins and his wife Lyndsy Gallins. Gallins Family Farm has traditionally worked with commercial clients, starting with restaurants. The Gallinses would collect the food waste, transport it to their farm and (literally) turn it into compost. Other commercial clients include grocery stores, universities and manufacturing plants, all of which operate with some level of food waste.
Over the years, many people inquired about home services, which led Gallins Family Farm to start a residential compost program.
“It was a service that people have been asking us about for six or seven years,” said Lyndsy Gallins. “We decided it was time to launch a program.”
The residential service is great for those who want to better control their household footprint by keeping food scraps out of the landfill. Food waste accounts for a hefty chuck of what the average person throws out, so by diverting that waste to Gallins, it means less local and global impact on the environment.
“Keeping organic waste out of the landfill is important,” Lyndsy Gallins said. “When it goes in the landfill and breaks down, it generates methane, which is one of the most potent greenhouse gasses. So being able to divert that food waste and turn it into compost is giving it a second life.”
“Introducing organic matter into soil can be really beneficial to plant growth. It helps buffer pH in the soil, it helps water retention in the soil, it helps feed the microbiome in the soil.”
The Gallins Farm residential compost program is a weekly service similar to trash and recycling services provided by cities and municipalities. Residential clients are provided a 5-gallon bucket to collect food waste, and that bucket is picked up once a week by a Gallins driver.
“We provide customers with a 5-gallon green bucket, and they also get compostable liners if they wish to have our liners provided,” Lyndsy Gallins said. “With that, they also get a free bag of our finished compost. We deliver that to their doorstep.”
“Then, every Tuesday we come by for collection. We ask that the customer put their bucket out on the curb. The driver gets the bucket, dumps it into his bin in the back of the truck, then washes the bucket out, puts the bucket back and then goes to the next stop. We have a water tank on the truck, we put in hot water. So it gets a really good rinse.”
The residential service is offered at a rate of $7 per collection or a discounted yearly rate of $336. Also, the first two collections are free, allowing a residential customer to get a feel for the process and benefits.
“If they want to pay for an entire year, they get a discount,” Lyndsy Gallins said. “Or they can pay month-to-month. If they don’t need a pickup for whatever reason, they give us 24 hours notice, they don’t get charged for that pickup.”
Once the food waste is collected, the trucks bring it back to the Gallins farm in Mocksville. There, it is offloaded onto a covered concrete pad where it’s turned twice a day for a couple of months. It is then moved out into windrows where it continues to be regularly turned and mixed.
When the composted food waste gets to a finished stage, it is screened to a quarter inch size, and is ready to be bagged for sale. The whole process from collection to finished product is about eight months.
As an avid home composter, I recognize the many layered benefits of the Gallins Family Farm food recycling service. The Gallins compost program allows customers to incorporate meat and bones into collections, which is usually not possible for home garden compost piles. This is because of the hotter temperatures within the working compost piles at their farm. In our backyards, these high temps are almost impossible to achieve.
And the most notable benefit of the residential program is the sustainability factor. Not only are you cutting down on your household waste, but you’re also putting what you eat back into your soil. For gardeners with limited space, the finished compost is a great amendment for containers, window boxes and raised beds.
These sustainable lessons are working their way into local schools, too. Before the pandemic, Gallins Family Farm teamed up with Speas Global Elementary School in Winston-Salem to launch a pilot composting program. The program was successful and well-received by students, parents and educators.
“It’s so inspiring to get kids started young composting, because they carry it with them for the rest of their life,” Lyndsy Gallins said. “Seeing the model be successful at Speas was really encouraging for everybody involved.”
To sign up or learn more about Gallins Family Farm residential composting program, visit the farm’s website at gallinsfarm.com. You can buy the finished compost called Carolina Dynamite at the farm at 222 Rocky Dale Lane, Mocksville; at Webster Brothers Hardware in Walkertown; and at Cloverdale Ace Hardware in Winston-Salem.
