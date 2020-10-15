Amy Dixon: Japanese garden offers peace and serenity to residents of Bermuda Village Retirement Community

A thoughtfully designed garden has the ability to provide tranquility and a renewed perspective, and can quite often generate a sense of peace for visitors. The principles of Japanese gardens lend themselves to this design, incorporating sight, sound, texture and fluidity. Visiting a Japanese garden is often a serene experience for me, as my senses are piqued, but my heart rate is lowered. I feel an overwhelming sense of calm.
Nestled within a large courtyard at Bermuda Village Retirement Community, a large and meticulously designed Japanese garden has been evolving for the last three years. The brainchild of Bermuda Village resident Dr. Gene Hooks, this Japanese garden serves as a place of everyday sanctuary and memory for all who visit.
In 2017, Hooks moved into a condo overlooking this courtyard. Other than a large water feature and a few river birch, the space was mainly empty and uninspiring. Having an idea of what the courtyard could become, Hooks put into motion conversations and fundraising efforts to make the greenspace a garden.
“During the first phase, I didn't know anybody out here hardly,” Hooks said. “We put it in the monthly magazine what we were going to do, and asked people to donate money to it. I wanted them (residents) to buy into it, because I wanted them to have ownership in it.”
The response from Bermuda Village residents and the community was positive, and the fundraising efforts were successful. Over the course of three years, $300,000 was raised. Hooks and a committee of residents headed these efforts, which allowed contributors to buy a special tree or sponsor a specific area. The garden began to take shape in 2017 and grew into three phases.
The first phase consisted of intricate stonework, the addition of seating areas, and a central bridge over the pond. This initial phase breathed life into the courtyard, giving residents a place to visit with each other, meditate and enjoy nature.
Garden designer Jesse Hammond of Dancing Iris Earthscapes joined the project in 2018, expanding the Japanese garden, layering in mini-gardens and maximizing the potential of the whole courtyard. Hammond led phase two and three of the project, just completing the last perimeter plantings in the last few weeks.
“I asked Jessie to divide this perimeter into mini-gardens, so we could sell each mini-garden and the trees therein,” Hooks said. “Jessie is good at being able to get a real good vision of what it would look like if it was absolutely perfect.”
The second phase began in 2018 and was completed in 2019. According to Hooks, this phase upgraded the existing garden and added the perimeter of the pond to the garden. Areas that were heavy with mulch were beefed up with spreading ground cover plants, such as ajuga, carex, juniper, mondo grass and blooming perennials. The area was divided into 19 mini-gardens, which were sponsored by many residents and family members.
The third phase began this past May and just finished this month. This phase connected all corners and nooks of the courtyard to the heart of the Japanese garden, through development of two landscaped wings. Each of these wings is adjacent to a set of Bermuda Village condos - the Magnolia wing and the Redbud wing.
“A new committee of ten residents was chosen to head up this third and final phase,” Hooks said. “The first wing was divided into ten mini-gardens and each committee member agreed to be responsible for a mini-garden. That included getting sponsors for the naming rights to their garden, as well as all of the plants, statues, ground cover in their garden.”
The results of Hooks' vision is stunning. Almost every square inch of the Bermuda Village Japanese garden is a tribute to memory. It is a welcoming place where visitors can sit with their loved ones in the sunshine or revisit a memory within the shade of a cherry tree. Seating and vantage points nestled within allow visitors to rest, reflect and engage with one another.
As a lover of plants, this garden is a dream for me. The abundance of conifers, rustling grasses and artistic topiaries marry seamlessly with stone, statuary and wooden pergolas. Umbrella pines, weeping styrax and metasequoia meld together with an elegant blend of Japanese maples.
I look forward to visiting the garden again next spring, when the peonies and azaleas will be popping with color and the cherry trees will be bursting with bloom. One that is truly unique, is a trained and twisted version of a familiar favorite, a weeping cherry tree.
“It's a serpentine snow fountain weeping cherry,” Hammond said. “It's really awesome in the spring. After it blooms, it gets two-foot-long new growth, it tends to get a bit unruly really quick.”
The arching red bridge spanning the pond is the heart of this garden, and is dedicated to Hooks' late wife, Jean, who passed away five years ago. Gene and Jean Hooks were married for 64 years. By dedicating the bridge to Jean, Dr. Hooks was able to honor her memory in the center of this intricate garden.
The entire garden is accessible for any who visit, as curving brick walkways lead throughout the whole space. The bridge is built for accessibility, which has just enough arc so someone could easily push a wheelchair. And the seating areas contain chairs which are easy to get in and out of, swiveling to make conversations more enjoyable.
The Bermuda Village Japanese Memorial Garden is a commitment to the residents, a place that honors loved ones and offers peace to all who visit. Without the combined efforts of Hooks' vision, the committee's dedication, Hammond's keen eye for design, and the contributions of dozens of sponsors, this garden would not have been possible.
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with "gardening" in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
