Amy Dixon: Japanese garden offers peace and serenity to residents of Bermuda Village Retirement Community

A thoughtfully designed garden has the ability to provide tranquility and a renewed perspective, and can quite often generate a sense of peace for visitors. The principles of Japanese gardens lend themselves to this design, incorporating sight, sound, texture and fluidity. Visiting a Japanese garden is often a serene experience for me, as my senses are piqued, but my heart rate is lowered. I feel an overwhelming sense of calm.

Nestled within a large courtyard at Bermuda Village Retirement Community, a large and meticulously designed Japanese garden has been evolving for the last three years. The brainchild of Bermuda Village resident Dr. Gene Hooks, this Japanese garden serves as a place of everyday sanctuary and memory for all who visit.

In 2017, Hooks moved into a condo overlooking this courtyard. Other than a large water feature and a few river birch, the space was mainly empty and uninspiring. Having an idea of what the courtyard could become, Hooks put into motion conversations and fundraising efforts to make the greenspace a garden.

“During the first phase, I didn't know anybody out here hardly,” Hooks said. “We put it in the monthly magazine what we were going to do, and asked people to donate money to it. I wanted them (residents) to buy into it, because I wanted them to have ownership in it.”