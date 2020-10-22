Amy Dixon: Many native shrubs offer a splash of color for fall

As the fall season is in full swing all around us, it's a fantastic time to observe trees and shrubs for the best color. Hiking trails, greenways and forests are ripe with native plants that can give us inspiration for our own gardens. October into mid-November is peak time for many native shrubs that have attractive autumn attributes.
Most native shrubs have multiple qualities that make them good additions to our gardens. From edible fruit to nutrient-dense blooms, these plants provide more than just great fall foliage.
Blueberry bushes are one of the most rewarding native shrubs we can plant in our home gardens, which reward us with flowers, fruit and ornamental interest. Most commonly grown in Piedmont North Carolina are highbush blueberries (vaccinium corymbosum) and rabbiteye blueberries (vaccinium ashei). Both are showy this time of year and have brilliant red fall color. Scattered throughout your landscape, blueberries are a great shrub for both the gardener and wildlife.
Clethra alnifolia is a native shrub that can provide bright yellow hues to your fall garden. Also known as summersweet or sweet pepperbush, clethra turns a mustard yellow in fall, as leaves brighten up from the outside inward. Clethra is a suckering shrub, which thrives in moist locations. They will grow well in full sun or full shade, as long as their water demands are met. Best of all, clethra blooms late summer, often when most other shrubs are past their peak.
Similar to clethra is another native shrub, itea virginica. Most commonly called Virginia sweetspire, this shrub also likes moist locations and is often a choice for rain gardens. Itea has spectacular fall foliage, which isn't regulated to one color. Burgundy, red, orange, purple and golds are all colors which can be produced by one plant. Cultivars such as 'Little Henry' are well known for their vibrant color show in autumn.
Spice bush (lindera benzoin) is a larger native shrub, which has bright yellow fall foliage, similar to clethra. Attractive but nondescript, spice bush is a great plant to have nestled into a nook of your garden. It is the host plant for the spice bush swallowtail butterfly, which is reason enough to plant one or more. Female plants produce red fruit in the fall, too.
Perhaps one of my favorite native shrubs, witch hazel (hamamelis virginiana), has phenomenal fall foliage. Predominantly yellow, the fall color of common witch hazel can also fade into shades of orange and burgundy. Pushing through this foliage are clusters of flowers - usually yellow or orange - which persist late fall through early winter. Keep in mind that common witch hazel can grow quite large, 15 to 20 feet, so it's best suited where it can stretch its legs.
Fothergilla major is a cousin to witch hazel, and has even more brilliant fall color. Commonly called witch alder, its fall leaves fade from yellow to orange to a bright red. Unlike witch hazel, fothergilla blooms in the early spring, the bottlebrush spikes are white tinged with yellow. It's considerably smaller, too, slowly growing to about 8 feet tall. Most commonly found in nurseries is the dwarf version, fothergilla gardenii, which grows about 3 feet tall and wide.
There are several species of native viburnum that have great fall foliage and fruit. Viburnum nudum is one of the most striking, with its maroon purple fall foliage. Also called possumhaw viburnum, this is a medium sized shrub that will grow 8 to 12 feet tall and wide. Spring blooms produce attractive fall fruit, in shades of both pink and blue. The fruit and fall foliage form a distinct contrast, especially as the shrub matures. Extremely tolerant of soil, moisture and exposure, possumhaw is a perfect native addition to the garden.
Oakleaf hydrangea (hydrangea quercifolia) is a top rated native shrub, for many reasons. Its large leathery leaves turn a deep maroon to purple color in fall, which persist through most of the winter. It blooms almost all summer, holding its blooms into fall and early winter. Although the blooms lose their white color, they are attractive against the burgundy foliage in the fall.
I couldn't bear to leave out callicarpa americana, our native beautyberry. Its leaves fade from green to a bright yellow, contrasting beautifully with its purple berries. It seems to me that its fall foliage is short lived, but is beautiful while it lasts. The clusters of purple berries will persist on the bare stems into winter, though.
Choosing native plants or native cultivars for our gardens is important for many reasons. It gives our local ecosystem a boost and provides a great sustainable wildlife habitat for our native birds. Native shrubs can provide graceful form, bloom, fragrance and dimension to our home gardens, in addition to the excellent fall color I've described. Consider adding one or more into your own garden, as fall is a great time to plant.
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with "gardening" in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!