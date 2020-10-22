Amy Dixon: Many native shrubs offer a splash of color for fall

There are several species of native viburnum that have great fall foliage and fruit. Viburnum nudum is one of the most striking, with its maroon purple fall foliage. Also called possumhaw viburnum, this is a medium sized shrub that will grow 8 to 12 feet tall and wide. Spring blooms produce attractive fall fruit, in shades of both pink and blue. The fruit and fall foliage form a distinct contrast, especially as the shrub matures. Extremely tolerant of soil, moisture and exposure, possumhaw is a perfect native addition to the garden.

Oakleaf hydrangea (hydrangea quercifolia) is a top rated native shrub, for many reasons. Its large leathery leaves turn a deep maroon to purple color in fall, which persist through most of the winter. It blooms almost all summer, holding its blooms into fall and early winter. Although the blooms lose their white color, they are attractive against the burgundy foliage in the fall.

I couldn't bear to leave out callicarpa americana, our native beautyberry. Its leaves fade from green to a bright yellow, contrasting beautifully with its purple berries. It seems to me that its fall foliage is short lived, but is beautiful while it lasts. The clusters of purple berries will persist on the bare stems into winter, though.

Choosing native plants or native cultivars for our gardens is important for many reasons. It gives our local ecosystem a boost and provides a great sustainable wildlife habitat for our native birds. Native shrubs can provide graceful form, bloom, fragrance and dimension to our home gardens, in addition to the excellent fall color I've described. Consider adding one or more into your own garden, as fall is a great time to plant.

