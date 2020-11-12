Amy Dixon: November is time to reuse fallen leaves, and plant trees and shrubs

I worked in my yard last weekend, trying to get a few chores done ahead of the forecasted rainy week. And with all the planting, mulching, leaf raking and general cleanup, my cogs began to turn.
I started to think about how mid-November jolts us to tidy up our landscapes and patios, how the looming holiday season makes us feel forced to tuck everything in. In this process, there are many things gardeners often give away, give up on or put off for another season. But I think it's important that we slow down and take full advantage of what we have, what we could easily achieve, and how to listen to the ebb of the seasons.
Take leaves, for example. Although we have to manage them in some form. Leaves can not only benefit our gardens, our plants and our soil, but also provide habitat for a multitude of insects, butterflies and moths. Birds rely heavily on the insects and invertebrates that find their home under leaf litter, which is crucial during the leaner winter months.
Shredded leaves can be layered in planting beds and in the vegetable garden, adding nutrients into the soil as they decompose. Leaves make a great component to your compost pile, too. I have a leaf-only compost pile adjacent to my vegetable garden that I use as a go-to year-round. So I encourage you to not give up on your fall leaves this season, and incorporate a few ways to use them to your advantage. When we blow them to the curb for city pickup, we're giving away a treasure pile. Even if it's just a portion of the whole, remember to leave the leaves.
Don't give up on planting. November is the prime time to plant trees and shrubs, something I feel is extremely overlooked by the average gardener. This time of year, we get so caught up in the fall cleanup that we often forget what a great window it is to get new plants into the ground. Hardy plants are starting to go dormant in autumn, pushing their energy into their root systems. Planting a tree now will allow it to develop strong roots over the winter and be better established by spring.
Late fall provides sufficient rainfall, mild temperatures and ideal outside working conditions. So why not plant a tree? By this time next year you could have a more diverse canopy in your landscape or a seasoned ornamental tree in your more formal garden. As the old adage goes, the best time to plant a tree is yesterday.
And staying in line with planting, don't forget to plant more bulbs. Now is the time to plant spring bloomers like daffodils and crocus. Come spring, I promise you'll thank yourself.
If you garden like I do, I have a lot of planted containers scattered about my yard. Some of these pots will stay outside all winter, but some have to come inside. Cold temperatures can damage or destroy certain kinds of pots, so be cognizant of how to store them. I try to set aside an afternoon this time of year to take inventory of my containers and store them properly.
Terracotta pots should never be left outside during the winter, as they are porous and can absorb water. I have destroyed more than my fair share of terracotta pots by allowing them to sit outside during the winter. There are sealants you can apply to terracotta, though, which make them water tight.
Most other types of pots are OK outside during the winter, including plastic, resin, concrete and glazed containers. So whether you clean and store them for the winter or plant them for outside winter interest, be aware of how to lengthen their life. Don't give up on your pots, as a few hours of attention can go a long way.
A colleague recently said that we should be less focused on putting the garden to bed this time of year, and should instead make our fall gardens shine. What a fantastic way to look at our gardens and embrace the slow ebb of the growing season.
I admit that I have been guilty of "tucking my garden in" for the last 20 years. Perhaps it's because I learned to garden in a colder zone, but late fall has always been a time of cleanup and wind down. But as our winters warm and our seasons flux, I think it's time we rethink how we treat the autumn garden. We should never give up on that which can be made more beautiful.
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with "gardening" in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!