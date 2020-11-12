Amy Dixon: November is time to reuse fallen leaves, and plant trees and shrubs

Don't give up on planting. November is the prime time to plant trees and shrubs, something I feel is extremely overlooked by the average gardener. This time of year, we get so caught up in the fall cleanup that we often forget what a great window it is to get new plants into the ground. Hardy plants are starting to go dormant in autumn, pushing their energy into their root systems. Planting a tree now will allow it to develop strong roots over the winter and be better established by spring.

Late fall provides sufficient rainfall, mild temperatures and ideal outside working conditions. So why not plant a tree? By this time next year you could have a more diverse canopy in your landscape or a seasoned ornamental tree in your more formal garden. As the old adage goes, the best time to plant a tree is yesterday.

And staying in line with planting, don't forget to plant more bulbs. Now is the time to plant spring bloomers like daffodils and crocus. Come spring, I promise you'll thank yourself.

If you garden like I do, I have a lot of planted containers scattered about my yard. Some of these pots will stay outside all winter, but some have to come inside. Cold temperatures can damage or destroy certain kinds of pots, so be cognizant of how to store them. I try to set aside an afternoon this time of year to take inventory of my containers and store them properly.