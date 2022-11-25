Amy Dixon: Post-Thanksgiving garden planning

Chances are we all have a bit of a food hangover today, after indulging in plates full of turkey, casseroles and pie during yesterday’s Thanksgiving holiday.

So, if you’re feeling a little guilty and bloated, I can think of no better cure than getting outside, doing a few garden chores and brainstorming projects for the coming seasons.

My Thanksgiving holiday is most often spent with family in the mountains of Western North Carolina, which allows me a different perspective on both others’ gardens and the landscape as a whole. Visiting different public gardens during the holidays is also an inspiration, where ideas flow freely.

Whether I’m looking down the valley at the neighboring houses or strolling the grounds of an arboretum, taking moments to slow down and absorb the outdoor surroundings always seems to jar my senses, giving me the opportunity to visualize my own garden in a new light.

I often return home from my out-of-town trips feeling inspired and energetic about new garden projects. A few things I’ve recently been inspired by are mixed evergreen borders, bringing the outdoor planters in and creating texture in the winter garden.

On my visits to the mountains over the years, I’ve noticed more and more creative and naturalized privacy screens, which homeowners and businesses plant as a buffer between neighbors. Of course, I’ve seen this throughout the Triad, too, as homes are being built everywhere with lightning speed. What I love about some of the ones I’ve seen, is the creative mixture of plants, instead of a straight row of the same species.

Choosing a mixture of evergreen trees and shrubs for privacy screens can be so much more effective, healthy and visually attractive than planting a row of the same tree or shrub. In a way, we’ve been trained to think that a privacy border is a row of Burford holly or a strategically spaced line of Leyland cypress. But using a mixture of evergreens (as well as deciduous plants and grasses, gasp!) can make a home and neighborhood look more naturalized and inviting — not like we’re simply trying to block off our next-door neighbor’s unsightly backyard.

One important distinction to make is the difference between a hedge and a screen. Quite often we use the two terms interchangeably, but they’re decidedly different. A hedge is a continuous row of the same plant, most often intended to grow together to create a defined border. A hedge isn’t necessarily planted with privacy purposes in mind, but it most certainly can be. A good example is boxwoods, which have been traditionally used to create hedges.

Screens, on the other hand, are much more dynamic, especially when they’re designed with variety. You can pair conical conifers with camellias, osmanthus, junipers or illicium. The amount of space you have to work with dictates what plants you can use and how you can use them. ‘Green Giant’ Arborvitae is an attractive, extremely effective screening plant—but it also grows up to 50 feet tall. It’s probably not a good idea to mix in ‘Green Giant’ unless you have a large area to fill.

A moderate-sized arborvitae alternative to ‘Green Giant’ would be ‘Emerald Green.’ It tops out at 15 feet tall and only 3 to 4 feet wide. This cultivar easily lends height to a mixed screen and pairs nicely with the glossy evergreen foliage of cleyera, camellia or holly. When choosing plants, make sure to choose varieties with varying heights and leaf shape in order to keep it interesting.

So don’t feel like you have to use only evergreens plants in your mixed screen. Adding in deciduous viburnum, semi-evergreens like loropetalum or ornamental grasses will only add color and contextual interest to your screen.

Containers

I have a close family friend who is such an inspirational gardener to me. She creates tiny worlds of color and texture in her large patio containers, which I admire every spring and summer. Over the past couple of years, she’s started bringing these patio pots inside her home around the holidays and during the winter months.

She removes the plant material and leaves the soil. She then fills the planters with bare cut branches from her garden, often using curly willow and red twig dogwood. She adorns the branches with small, delicate battery powered strands of lights, creating a beautiful holiday display. These planters are always stunning and is a clever way to bring the garden inside during the winter months.

I saw another great example of this on a recent visit to the Atlanta Botanical Garden, where large glazed planters were brought inside the conservatory and filled with poinsettias, orchids, ferns and heartleaf philodendron. There, they even added painted willow stems to give added texture and holiday color.

Seeing how simply these planters were utilized indoors got me excited to do the same thing at my own house. The hardest part will be hefting in the large pot, but it will be well worth the effort for the interest it will add to a dark corner of my kitchen.

My pre-Thanksgiving trip to the Atlanta Botanical Garden also got my brain spinning on how to create more texture in my own garden. Of course, there was layered textural interest everywhere at this amazing public garden, but what really stuck with me was what I found in the Conservation Garden adjacent to their grand conservatory.

In this niche garden, there is an abundance of bog plants, including milkweeds, sundews and Venus fly traps—but most spectacular in November are the white pitcher plants. I was transfixed by the contrast of these rosy and white pitchers dancing in the wind along with ‘White Cloud’ Muhlenbergia. With the bare branches of mature oaks in the background, it made for a textural dream. While I’m not sure I have an area in my garden suitable for pitcher plants, this display definitely gave me inspiration to play with the softness and depth that both of these plants can provide.

When I arrive back home in Winston-Salem after this Thanksgiving holiday, I’ll be full of ideas and energized about new garden projects, even if I don’t execute them immediately. I’m so thankful for the opportunity to be surrounded by beautiful gardens and creative minds, as it makes me a better gardener. I wish you all a happy Thanksgiving!