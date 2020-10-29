Amy Dixon: Seeds, leaves and more provide inspiration for local crafter

Over the years, I’ve met a few local artists that are able to capture the true essence of nature. Whether it’s photography or pottery or another medium, some artists just have a knack for integrating a little bit of the outdoors into their craft.

The same principle holds true for Colfax crafter Jack Wagstaff. Wagstaff collects plant materials, seeds and other organic materials to create framed pieces of art. What he likes to call his "somewhat wild creations" are intricate botanical mandalas, thoughtful landscape scenes and colorful pressed vases — all of which are created using raw materials.

Wagstaff and his wife, Kay, live in the River Landing retirement community in Colfax. They moved there shortly after it opened 17 years ago. For the last 10 years, Wagstaff has been gathering a plethora of natural materials from the grounds of River Landing to make his art. From leaves and seeds to tree bark and flowers — everything has potential for his creations.

Wagstaff's inspiration came from handcrafted stationary he saw while shopping.

“What got me started, I was at Ten Thousand Villages and I saw some note cards,” Wagstaff said. “I thought, 'These are really nice. I could do that.'”