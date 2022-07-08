Amy Dixon: Strong and sufficient supports make for a happy, productive and beautiful garden

This time of year, we all start to get a little overwhelmed, a bit anxious about the speed at which everything is growing, and exceedingly sweaty just thinking about getting in the garden. But don’t panic, folks, we’re all in this together.

In addition to our everyday lives, our garden pulls us in myriad directions mid-summer. We can’t seem to water enough, the weeds are exploding through the mulch, there’s squash and cucumbers screaming to be picked, and everywhere we look, fast-growing annuals are flopping over from inadequate staking. Well, I can abide a few overlooked clumps of crabgrass and a rouge monster zucchini, but I cannot deal with an un-trellised clematis sprawling across the phlox and penstemon.

Plant supports are imperative if you want to give certain plants their best life, not to mention retain a semblance of tidiness in the summer garden. I’ve seen a lot of creative DIY supports through the years, as gardeners are an industrious group of people, often using what they have to create something strong and sturdy.

Let’s start by talking about vines. Many perennial vines (especially woody vines) require a permanent support, such as a fence, pergola or arbor. Annual vines such as cardinal climber, morning glories and Spanish flag do well with any vertical upright you give them. This could be as simple as a couple of bamboo stakes driven in the ground, or a fancy metal obelisk to let the vine really show off.

I’m a big fan of giving annual vines the spotlight in the garden. Annual vines have the ability to get you height in the garden without the commitment of a permanent planting. By creating or buying just the right plant support for a vine, you can set the stage for the rest of the garden.

Perhaps the simplest way to do this is to erect a teepee of 6- to 7-foot wooden, plastic or bamboo stakes. Placing this structure in the middle of the perennial bed or among the squash hills is a great way to draw the eye upward and create a beautiful statement with a profusion of bloom.

Of course, a tripod structure or obelisk can serve as a support for a number of types of plants. Peas, beans, cucumbers and gourds are all edibles that need strong vertical support. Gourds tend to require a bit more room, so consider giving them space to sprawl not only up a support, but around its base, as well.

When it comes to vegetables, plant supports are necessary for many crops. Tomatoes (even more compact patio types) need to be supported, either with hefty stakes and twine or cages.

For years, I used 2-inch-by-2-inch wooden stakes to support my tomatoes, but have since invested in large, heavy duty metal cages. I found that with the stakes alone, I was having to tie and retie the plants to the stakes continuously as the season progressed. With the cages, I just have to readjust the plant slightly as they grow.

I’ve also got a good plant support for my cucumbers, which is a homemade wire trellis. After mounding cucumbers for several years, I found that the yield is higher, and the harvesting is so much easier when they’re given a vertical support.

My cucumber trellises are made of wire fence panels and metal T-posts. The wire fencing is 4 feet tall and 3 feet wide and is attached to T-posts on each end with zip ties. (The fencing was left over from a large roll used to fence in my backyard.) Once the posts are driven into the ground, the structure forms a vertical panel. I plant my cucumber seeds at the base, and they vine upwards as they grow. When the season is over, the panels are easy to take down and store flat against the garden shed.

Tunnels are also an excellent way to support certain plants, especially if you want to save your back and get your harvest up at eye level. Ways to construct a tunnel support include fencing panels, PVC pipe and bamboo.

At Reynolda Gardens, we’ve constructed two vegetable tunnel supports — one for runner beans and another for gourds. The tunnels are made from galvanized cattle panels and heavy-duty metal T-posts. The panels can be found in a variety of lengths at farm supply stores. The panels were arched to form walkable tunnels and are supported on each side with posts and ties.

Other tunnel supports can be made by lashing together bamboo poles or PVC pipe. What’s nice about using PVC is that connectors are available to form solid unions on the bends, and they break down easily for winter storage. I recently saw a garden in downtown Winston-Salem at Liberty and Sixth streets that uses PVC arches for tomato supports. It’s a great idea, especially for slender, raised garden beds.

Many perennials can benefit from simple plant supports, just to get them up off the ground and keep tidiness in the garden. Most of us are familiar with grow-through peony supports or the single blossom supports for heavy flowers such as dahlias. The same type of powder-coated steel supports are available in half round shapes, too, which are perfect for propping up large clumps of floppy perennials such as pycnanthemum or rudbeckia.

Even though there are a lot of chaotic chores in the garden right now, make sure to prioritize supporting your plants. Especially with the vegetable garden, the overall health of the plants is often dependent on getting good airflow in and around the foliage and fruit.

Strong and sufficient supports make for a happy, productive and beautiful garden.