Amy Dixon: Two local gardeners offering homegrown gardening classes

Using mulch and frost cloths are two tips experts suggest to protect plants in your yard from low temperatures.

It may be too cold to do a lot of things in the garden, but it’s the perfect time to be thinking about ways to expand our gardening knowledge and skills. There are lots of educational opportunities coming up, many of which are already in motion.

Local gardeners will be offering a series of homegrown gardening classes in a wide range of instruction and topics for gardeners of all skill levels. Teresa Smith and Betty Ann Falkner are each offering classes in direct response to the increased interest in gardening during the course of the past two years.

Teresa Smith is a lifelong gardener who owns and operates Terranova Farm in Mocksville. Smith has always had the desire to teach others about growing their own food. But she feels it’s even more important now, as there has been a greater demand for gardening resources since the beginning of the pandemic.

“The pandemic created a lot of insecurities for many families,” Smith said. “Job insecurity, food insecurity, just so many things. I think the uptick in home gardeners was because of that. I think that was why the gardening trend blossomed, and it’s stayed. People started to really see what they could do, and they’re enjoying it.”