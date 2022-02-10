Amy Dixon: Two local gardeners offering homegrown gardening classes

It may be too cold to do a lot of things in the garden, but it’s the perfect time to be thinking about ways to expand our gardening knowledge and skills. There are lots of educational opportunities coming up, many of which are already in motion.
Local gardeners will be offering a series of homegrown gardening classes in a wide range of instruction and topics for gardeners of all skill levels. Teresa Smith and Betty Ann Falkner are each offering classes in direct response to the increased interest in gardening during the course of the past two years.
Teresa Smith is a lifelong gardener who owns and operates Terranova Farm in Mocksville. Smith has always had the desire to teach others about growing their own food. But she feels it’s even more important now, as there has been a greater demand for gardening resources since the beginning of the pandemic.
“The pandemic created a lot of insecurities for many families,” Smith said. “Job insecurity, food insecurity, just so many things. I think the uptick in home gardeners was because of that. I think that was why the gardening trend blossomed, and it’s stayed. People started to really see what they could do, and they’re enjoying it.”
At Terranova Farm, Smith grows a wide range of organic fruits, vegetables and flowers, specializing in tomatoes. Terranova has grown and evolved since significantly in the past few years. Smith has retired from nursing, giving her time to focus on the farm and its mission full time.
“I grew up on a working farm, and I have gardened my entire life,” Smith said. “Now that I’ve retired, I feel like I have the ability and the knowledge to teach, and this is the way I want to give back to the community.”
Smith’s classes offer a wide range of gardening topics, from growing herbs to building healthy soil. Her first two classes will be offered virtually, the first of which will cover starting seeds for spring and summer (Feb. 26). Smith’s March 26 class is “The Basic Principles of Organic Gardening,” which will explore the sustainable benefits of building healthy soil.
“The first two classes are virtual, because you just don’t know what the weather is going to be in February and March,” Smith said. “And with the pandemic, I just though I’d wait ‘til April to do outdoor, in-person classes. It’s going to be very interactive whether it’s virtual or in-person.”
Aside from the first two classes, Smith’s classes will be in-person at Terranova on Saturdays. Other class topics include pollinator gardening, herbs, container gardening, growing organic tomatoes and a special children’s class. Smith is passionate about exposing children to gardening as an indispensable skill set.
“I would really love to see children and young adults get involved,” Smith said. “If children can go out there and pick a cucumber or a cherry tomato, pull a radish, or know where potatoes come from, that gives them the knowledge of where their food comes from and what it feels like to grow it yourself.”
Winston-Salem gardening professional Betty Ann Falkner already has some homegrown gardening classes underway. Falkner owns and operates SereneScapes Gardens, a gardening design and consultation business.
Falkner sensed there was a need in the surrounding community for some basic gardening classes. Active on social media through Facebook and Nextdoor, she simply had to ask if folks were interested. It turns out they were.
“I put out a survey on Nextdoor,” Falkner said. “I came up with these titles and asked people what they would like to see or hear. I got almost 50 responses. That helped me to go forward with classes.”
Falkner’s classes are at the Reynolda Manor Branch Library in Winston-Salem. There are two classes per month, February through April, scheduled for Tuesday evenings and Saturday afternoons. Staggering the class days and times like this was in direct response from those who gave her feedback on the classes.
In her education series, Falkner will cover many useful topics that are sure to attract different audiences. Her topics include Fresh Food in Your Backyard, Year-Round Gardening, Planting the Right Plant in the Right place, Perennials and Herbs and the Secrets of Succulents.
“For a while, succulents were catching on,” Falkner said. “Now every box store has them, but people still don’t know how to take care of them. I did a secrets of succulents class at my home, outside. I got people who came, from different social media posts that I made.”
For more information or to register for Smith’s classes, go to her Facebook page at Terranova Farm or email her at terranovatomatoes@gmail.com.
For more information about Falkner’s classes, go to Facebook page at SereneScapes Gardens. To register for her classes, contact the Reynolda Manor Branch library at 336-703-2962 or email falkowsz@forsyth.cc.
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with “gardening” in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101.