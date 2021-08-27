Amy Dixon: Vacations, playing catch up and eating figs

I have had the most spectacular adventures this month exploring the Outer Banks of our great state with my husband, our two dogs and a few close friends. From surf fishing to kayaking the Pamlico Sound, I soaked up every ounce of outdoor activity that I could while traveling the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
Vacations can be hard when you’re a gardener, though, as getting away at certain times of year can almost be impossible. Months ago, when my friends organized our trip for early August, my mind immediately went to my vegetable garden and my needy patio containers. Harvest time and thirsty annuals dictate my routine in August, as they have for the past 15 years.
So to enjoy my vacation and let go of my garden responsibilities, I had to get a little creative and redistribute a lot of produce. I harvested my garden until the morning we left, giving away (literally) bushels of tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini and squash. I gave neighbors and fellow gardeners free reign over my garden in my absence and asked the cat sitter to water the patio pots.
In a normal year, I would have canned and preserved as much as I could. But after taking inventory of my freezer and pie safe, I realized that I still had stores from last year’s harvest. So I didn’t allow myself to get overwhelmed, and came to the conclusion that my garden would not implode if I walked away. And guess what? It didn’t.
Aside from some overgrown okra pods, my garden did pretty darn good in my absence. Plentiful rain while I was away helped my annuals and my neighbors and colleagues were able to pick all the vegetables they wanted and more. I also came home to ripening figs, which always makes me happy.
Arriving home and seeing my brown turkey figs flushing with copper hues was a direct link to where I had just left — Ocracoke. No doubt one of my favorite places in North Carolina, Ocracoke holds a magical charm that draws at the strings of my heart, my mind and my love of the natural world. This barrier island is also home to an abundance of cultivated figs, where almost every residence has a fig tree in its garden.
The common, edible fig (Ficus carica) is so important to the history and culture of Ocracoke that the island hosts an annual fig festival every August, during which they celebrate all things fig. Although we missed the festival by a few days, our visit was full of fig sightings and tastings.
Local Ocracoke residents (Ocracokers) know that figs have been grown on the island for at least 200 years. Further claims pinpoint their cultivation to around 1715, when the first English settlers arrived on Ocracoke. There are thought to be at least nine cultivars of edible figs growing on the island, the most common being Brown Turkey, Celeste, Pound and Sugar figs.
Figs thrive on Ocracoke for a variety of reasons. The sandy soil, good drainage and moderate climate makes for an ideal environment. They are also able to hardily withstand strong storms and hurricanes, which helps them thrive on an island that is very susceptible to weather.
Figs ripen on Ocracoke very similarly to figs in the Piedmont — usually July through August. Ocracoke, however, gets a late flush of fruit in October, granted hurricane season isn’t too bad. Celeste and Brown Turkey are the most prolific producers, which are harvested by local bakers and restaurants for seasonal cooking, preserving and the famous Ocracoke fig cakes.
Although not as bountiful as Celeste or Brown Turkey, Pound figs and Sugar figs are thought to be the oldest cultivars on Ocracoke. The Pound fig produces a much larger fruit than other varieties, and the Sugar fig is thought to be the sweetest.
Ocracokers have a tradition of scattering oyster and clam shells around their fig trees, essentially creating a mulched ring. Some say the calcium in the shells provides fertilizer for the figs, or that the bits of meat left on the shells provides nutrients for the tree. Either way, it’s clear that these shells provide helpful nutrients to figs. Every garden, business and rental home I’ve visited on Ocracoke has a healthy fig mulched with spent oyster shells.
While in Ocracoke, I always pick a few figs from the neighborhood trees, with permission, of course. And for the next few weeks, I’ll be enjoying my own fruit from my Brown Turkey at home. Fig season never disappoints, but it is fleeting — so I try my best to eat them fresh while they last.
It’s good to vacation, to break the monotony of our everyday hustle, and see life from a slightly different perspective. I’m a firm believer of working hard and playing harder, as the world is too diverse and beautiful to not explore the unfamiliar.
I encourage you to not let your garden keep you from scheduling time away from home and perpetually tying you down. There are many ways of managing the health of your plants and harvest while you’re away. And as an added bonus, you may just get to discover other gardens in your travels.
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with “gardening” in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101.