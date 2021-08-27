Amy Dixon: Vacations, playing catch up and eating figs

Aside from some overgrown okra pods, my garden did pretty darn good in my absence. Plentiful rain while I was away helped my annuals and my neighbors and colleagues were able to pick all the vegetables they wanted and more. I also came home to ripening figs, which always makes me happy.

Arriving home and seeing my brown turkey figs flushing with copper hues was a direct link to where I had just left — Ocracoke. No doubt one of my favorite places in North Carolina, Ocracoke holds a magical charm that draws at the strings of my heart, my mind and my love of the natural world. This barrier island is also home to an abundance of cultivated figs, where almost every residence has a fig tree in its garden.

The common, edible fig (Ficus carica) is so important to the history and culture of Ocracoke that the island hosts an annual fig festival every August, during which they celebrate all things fig. Although we missed the festival by a few days, our visit was full of fig sightings and tastings.

Local Ocracoke residents (Ocracokers) know that figs have been grown on the island for at least 200 years. Further claims pinpoint their cultivation to around 1715, when the first English settlers arrived on Ocracoke. There are thought to be at least nine cultivars of edible figs growing on the island, the most common being Brown Turkey, Celeste, Pound and Sugar figs.