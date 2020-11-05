Amy Dixon: Wallburg garden displays 50 years of hard work, creativity and dedication

Our gardens are constantly full of change — continuously growing, aging and evolving as each day passes. Dedicated gardeners tend their home garden space for the length of time they live in the home, but we don't always stay in one place. A move can detach us from our cultivated gardens and leave us to wonder what will become of it and how we'll tend our new gardens in different ways.
But just imagine if you found your forever home early in life, and what your garden would look like if you had decades to grow it. Gardeners Jerold and Sandra Teague have been in their Wallburg home since 1970, and have had 50 years to plant, grow and tend their home garden. Their hard work, creativity and dedication to their property is evident, as their garden is full of year-round interest.
The Teagues' two-and-a-half acre property started as a tobacco field and has developed over time into a layered and rich garden. Never the type to be idle, the Teagues have a strong work ethic and a drive to watch things grow.
“It's family land,” Sandra said. “This was an open field when we built here in 1970. Everything that's here has either been planted by the birds or we have planted.”
Gravel, brick and mulched paths lead throughout the space, weaving through sun and shade, underneath mature oaks, and to different pergolas and patios. Directly behind their house, the Teagues have the convenience of both a sunny, open patio and a covered, cool cabana. The Teagues constructed the cabana structure from floor to ceiling, including much of the furniture inside of it.
Jerold has a knack for carpentry, and has used old and new materials to make or remake tables, benches, arbors and pergolas. When a family member was rebuilding a deck, Jerold took the scrap redwood boards and built a large, sturdy dining table for the cabana, and a couple of benches for the patio.
I lost count of the number of arbors throughout their garden, which were almost all built by Jerold. Some of these arbors are covered in delicate vines and others are bare — but they all seem to serve as passageways into another area of their garden.
There is a lot of whimsy in the Teagues' garden, which is evident even under foot. Colorful pottery has been worked into hand-poured stepping stones, creating artful paths from the cabana to the gardens. One such path leads through a staggered planting of crape myrtles, which have created almost a tunnel as they've grown. Several fairy gardens are situated along this path, most nestled into pieces of weathered concrete statuary.
Beyond the fairy gardens is my favorite layer of the Teagues' garden — Sandra's whimsical pergola. What was once a lawnmower shed has become a funky resting spot within their garden. Four cedar posts serve as the base for the open air shelter, to which the Teagues added lattice and treated lumber. The pergola is adorned with lots of blue bottles, colorful inlaid marbles and re-purposed windows. Sandra has used old plates, saucers and dishes to make fun yard stakes, and she has lined the pathway into the pergola with inverted wine bottles.
Fall blooming camellias are currently the star of the show in the Teague garden, as they have almost a dozen different ones in bloom right now. Agreeably their favorite is October Affair, a camellia japonica, sporting large, double pale-pink flowers. It's long-lasting and abundant blooms are spectacular.
The Teagues' garden is full of spring-blooming azaleas, which are balanced nicely with all their camellias. They started planting more camellias after a fellow gardener asked them to join the camellia society.
“We didn't have but maybe two camellias when we joined the society,” Sandra said. “So then we started really buying up camellias.”
Other camellias blooming in the Teague garden right now include Sagamio Wabisuke, October Magic Inspiration, Yuletide and Autumn Spirit. Many of the larger shrubs in their garden, including the more mature camellias, were limbed up this year. This helps the health of the plants and makes the garden feel more open.
“We trimmed stuff this summer; we brought everything up off the ground on the whole place,” said Jerold. “I hauled 170 loads of mulch, and we mulched everything here.”
On the back edge of their property, a tiny cabin sits among the azaleas and camellias. Jerold built it after he retired, constructing the foundation from rocks brought from his family's home place. The interior is a museum of family history, displaying framed pictures, paintings and memorabilia from Sandra and Jerold's families.
Another pathway leads from the cabin back toward the Teagues' house. A small Japanese garden is harnessed by a large set of bamboo chimes, constructed by the Teagues. To the right of their house is a newer garden space, which is evolving under the canopy of several large willow oaks.
“This used to be yard, but I couldn't get grass to grow,” Jerold said. “So I told Sandra, 'Let's just make it into another garden.'”
It's inspiring to watch the dynamic between Sandra and Jerold in their garden. They're always planting for tomorrow and fascinated by their own successes and challenges. They just love plants.
“Some people know all the botanical names of these plants,” Jerold said. “I'm not into that stuff. If something looks pretty to me, we buy it and stick it in the ground.”
The Teagues are out working in their garden almost everyday, but they have a dedicated day once a week that they take off. And on their day off, they visit other gardens. UNC-Charlotte Botanical Gardens, Stowe Gardens, Tanglewood and Arborcrest are all gardens they've visited lately. It's clear that if they're not digging in their own garden, they want to be discovering someone else's.
“We love to garden, and we're not gonna sit down just because we're retired,” Jerold said. “As long as I can stand up, I'm gonna keep going.”
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with "gardening" in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!