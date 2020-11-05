Amy Dixon: Wallburg garden displays 50 years of hard work, creativity and dedication

Another pathway leads from the cabin back toward the Teagues' house. A small Japanese garden is harnessed by a large set of bamboo chimes, constructed by the Teagues. To the right of their house is a newer garden space, which is evolving under the canopy of several large willow oaks.

“This used to be yard, but I couldn't get grass to grow,” Jerold said. “So I told Sandra, 'Let's just make it into another garden.'”

It's inspiring to watch the dynamic between Sandra and Jerold in their garden. They're always planting for tomorrow and fascinated by their own successes and challenges. They just love plants.

“Some people know all the botanical names of these plants,” Jerold said. “I'm not into that stuff. If something looks pretty to me, we buy it and stick it in the ground.”

The Teagues are out working in their garden almost everyday, but they have a dedicated day once a week that they take off. And on their day off, they visit other gardens. UNC-Charlotte Botanical Gardens, Stowe Gardens, Tanglewood and Arborcrest are all gardens they've visited lately. It's clear that if they're not digging in their own garden, they want to be discovering someone else's.

“We love to garden, and we're not gonna sit down just because we're retired,” Jerold said. “As long as I can stand up, I'm gonna keep going.”

Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with "gardening" in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101