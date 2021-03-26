Amy Dixon: What's the next big thing in your garden? Now is the time to plan it

With a week of spring now under our belts, it appears as though every novice, seasoned and well-worn gardener is ready to explode with spring fever. A quick trip to the big box hardware store last week took well over an hour — as I had to wade through a sea of folks buying lumber, lawn mowers and seeds, just to grab a bag of cow manure.
I left the store that day wondering what all these people were up to, and if they had big plans? Were they dropping cash for a garden project or raring to amend their raised beds? Were they buying mattocks and machetes to transform thick undergrowth into a woodland garden? Or were they just begrudgingly shopping for a new washing machine because theirs conked out mid-cycle? I guess I’ll never know.
What I do know, however, is how to make big plans for my own garden. Every year, my husband and I set out to achieve one big garden goal and try ever so hard to not lose sight of the target. Last year, we had two big goals: creating a new herb bed and building a chicken coop, both of which we worked on spring through early summer.
Did we struggle to keep Bermuda grass out of the herbs? Yes. Did we actually acquire chickens? No. But we accomplished our big goals and succeeded in growing our home garden in myriad ways.
As we’re all well aware, spring can be so inspiring that it can consume us. Spring awakens our senses and motivates our bodies to get outside — all the while pulling us in 14 different directions. We want to do all the projects, all at the same time, and have them all come out perfect. These high expectations can often lead to unfinished projects and burnout — which is why it’s important to focus on the big picture and pin down your goals.
Early spring is a fantastic time to ask yourself, “What’s the next big thing in my garden?”
Perhaps you’ve always wanted a home orchard, full of fruit trees, berry bushes and grape vines? Or maybe you’ve grown tired of your foundation plantings and want to freshen up your curb appeal? If you stop and think about it, there’s likely a handful of big projects that you would love to accomplish. So pick one and dedicate your focus and energy to getting it done and doing it right.
I’ve heard several friends lament how they would love to have a water feature in their garden. The subtle sound of moving water easily brings an air of calm to a space, and it can be achieved in a number of ways. Whether it’s an in-ground pond, a cascading waterfall or just a patio tub with a solar fountain, there are so many ways to bring the dream of a water feature to fruition.
By now, we’re all aware that shrinking your lawn is beneficial to local and global ecosystems. Perhaps your big goal can be to reduce your footprint by reducing your lawn. Take a portion, till it up and fill it full of nectar rich pollinator plants. Or better yet, work the space to create a certified monarch waystation. Of all the “big” things you could focus on this year, this one sure does make a big difference.
Perhaps the next big thing in your garden could benefit not just you, but those in your community. Expand your vegetable garden, grow more food and donate the fresh produce to a food bank or food pantry. Or distribute the produce to your neighbors. And not just the neighbors you know, but to those you’ve never met. This is a great way to connect with those around you, and maybe inspire a conversation about gardening.
The next big thing in my garden is building a freestanding lean-to structure. For several years, my husband and I have commented how nice it would be to have a small structure down at our vegetable garden (which is quite a distance from our garden shed). We’ve simplified our plan, and have sketched out the design and function of the structure.
Our lean-to will serve as a storage space for a few tools, hoses and garden products. The main draw for us, though, is collecting rain water off its small roof. Using scrap pieces of metal roofing, gutter, downspout and several cinder blocks, we will be able to store rainwater in an elevated rain barrel. This will work much better for us, as we currently have to connect three 100-foot hoses to run water from our house to the vegetable garden.
As we ride the high that comes with spring’s arrival, I encourage you to find focus and fulfillment in completing a project you’ve always wanted. I promise you that this time next year you’ll be proud of what you tackled and saw through to the end.
So what’s the next big thing in your garden?
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with “gardening” in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101.