Amy Dixon: What's the next big thing in your garden? Now is the time to plan it

With a week of spring now under our belts, it appears as though every novice, seasoned and well-worn gardener is ready to explode with spring fever. A quick trip to the big box hardware store last week took well over an hour — as I had to wade through a sea of folks buying lumber, lawn mowers and seeds, just to grab a bag of cow manure.

I left the store that day wondering what all these people were up to, and if they had big plans? Were they dropping cash for a garden project or raring to amend their raised beds? Were they buying mattocks and machetes to transform thick undergrowth into a woodland garden? Or were they just begrudgingly shopping for a new washing machine because theirs conked out mid-cycle? I guess I’ll never know.

What I do know, however, is how to make big plans for my own garden. Every year, my husband and I set out to achieve one big garden goal and try ever so hard to not lose sight of the target. Last year, we had two big goals: creating a new herb bed and building a chicken coop, both of which we worked on spring through early summer.

Did we struggle to keep Bermuda grass out of the herbs? Yes. Did we actually acquire chickens? No. But we accomplished our big goals and succeeded in growing our home garden in myriad ways.