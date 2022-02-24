Amy Dixon: When storing seeds, make sure to include the name of the plant and the date

We may have stashed away many seeds that are heirloom varieties — some of which are practically impossible to find in catalogs or stores. If that’s the case, definitely keep these seeds — test the germination and make a point to plant them this year. And at the end of the season, make sure to save some of the harvest for seed — this will ensure you’re able to perpetuate the variety for many years to come.

Heirloom seeds are also the best varieties to share with others, getting some family favorites into the hands of other gardeners. My family has passed down “greasy cut-short” bean seeds through multiple generations. It’s something I’ve taken for granted in the past, but I know now exactly how good these beans are and just how precious these seeds have become. Saving enough seeds to give some to others is definitely one of my gardening goals this season.

Taking inventory of seeds, testing germination and culling out a few duds are all part of the gardening process. Even though we may have to send a few packets to the trash, it at least opens the door for new seeds and the opportunity to try some new varieties.

I know I’ve got some really old packets of mixed zinnias, which may not test well. I must say, though, that it won’t break my heart to have to chose a few new varieties this year. Any excuse to buy more seeds is okay with me — just as long as I plant them, share them and refrain from squirreling the excess in the back of the freezer.

Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with “gardening” in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101.