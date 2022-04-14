Amy Dixon: Wilkes Community College's Eddy Merle Watson Garden of the Senses

The campus of Wilkes Community College is rich with natural beauty, inviting outdoor spaces and ornate gardens. Scattered throughout the 150-acre campus, a barrage of native plants and ornamental horticulture piques the interest of gardening enthusiasts and seasoned plant nerds. To put it simply — Wilkes Community College is a fine place to take a walk on a spring day.

Central to WCC’s campus is the Eddy Merle Watson Garden of the Senses, an intentionally designed space that aims to affect and connect all those who enter. Originally designed for accessibility and the visually impaired, the Garden of the Senses is a testament to the growth of the campus and the origination of Merlefest, a music festival held at WCC each April.

The history behind this garden is special in a number of ways, which should be preceded with a nod to the man who first suggested it, “B” Townes. In the late 1980s, Townes was a horticulture instructor at WCC, who had developed a master plan for campus gardens that included a number of specialty gardens, including a garden for the blind.

Knowing that he’d have to figure out a way to pay for the gardens, Townes enlisted the help of musician Doc Watson to plan a concert to raise money. This 1988 concert grew into a festival and was successful in raising money for Townes’ master plan. The festival became known as Merlefest, which was named after Doc Watson’s son Eddy Merle Watson, who had passed away just a couple of years prior. Merle is also the namesake of the sensory garden, which is undisputedly the heart of the WCC gardens.

“The master plan I developed had a rose garden, a native garden, a garden for the blind, azalea garden, evergreen garden — the idea was just to have gardens,” Townes said. “The festival just grew, almost by accident.”

“My vision for the gardens was based on the fact that we didn’t have any money, and nobody knew what horticulture was. This was an era when we had unfortunately nothing but Japanese hollies and Chinese hollies. The master plan had a garden for the blind. After I met Doc — who was blind — I felt like it needed to be called a garden of the senses, with sensory and tactile appeal. I wanted to honor Doc, and he said ‘No, I want you to honor the memory of my son, Merle.”

The Garden of the Senses was one of the first of Townes’ planned gardens to come to fruition, which started out very simply. When it first took shape, there were some planters filled with herbs, braille plaques and a gazebo. As Merlefest grew and gained momentum, so did the garden, expanding its large permanent elements after 1992.

Renowned plantsman and horticulturist J.C. Raulston lent his expertise to Townes, suggesting approaches and plants to make the Garden of the Senses more rooted and rich. Raulston suggested the garden needed more permanence, which included new walkways and brick walls. And of course, more plant diversity.

“The first iteration of what J.C. helped me with, was all the yellow and white plants — yellow twig dogwood, yellow deciduous hollies,” Townes said. “Then we added the walls and created that permanence. The walkways are handicapped-accessible, and the reason they’re dark and light colored is so people who have limited vision can see.”

“J.C. taught me a lot, he taught us all. He was a very dynamic plantsman. He was at the cutting edge of ornamental horticulture and bringing stuff here.”

The collaboration between Townes and Raulston helped create an atmosphere of place for the Garden of the Senses. Trees with smooth and rough bark, pollinator magnet plants, seasonal fragrant flowers and educational artwork were all chosen to heighten the awareness of garden visitors, leaving them with a deeper connection to their surroundings.

The brick walls which wrap around the garden tell a story — bridging the plants and music of Merlefest together. One section of wall includes an inlaid sculpture of an oak tree, surrounded on either side by an A to Z representation of nature’s alphabet. Another wall includes renderings of musical instruments and a depiction of both Doc and Merle Watson.

“I wanted to tie the music of Doc and Merle to the gardens in a permanent way,” Townes said. “The white oak was Merle’s favorite tree. As we developed the gardens, that was one thing that Doc and Rosa Lee asked me to do, was to have a white oak in here. And I said, ‘All due respect, white oaks get so big, it’s probably not gonna work.”

“So I commissioned the artist Patricia Turlington to do the section with the white oak. She fused a number of different colors of clay into that. We got her back to do nature’s alphabet, which is (animals), plants, gardens and insects labeled in braille. Doc helped me pick out some of those images. It’s tying the music, horticulture and nature to the family.”

Many of the original plants are still present in the Garden of the Senses, while others have aged out or been replaced. Townes remarked how gardens are dynamic — always shifting, changing and evolving. Lagerstroemia fauriei, dawn redwood, and Corylopsis spicata all stand as sentinels in the garden, having been present for decades. Where fragrant sweet box once hugged the ground around the gazebo, there will soon be daphne planted in its place.

The Carlesii and Juddii viburnum were in full bloom recently, filling the whole garden with an intoxicating spicy air. ‘Miss Kim’ lilacs were opening their aroma, too, planted strategically along the top of a brick wall for better fragrance and interaction. Other fragrant plants in the garden include Cornus mas, boxwood, Edgeworthia chrysantha and peonies.

Jeff Cox, President of Wilkes Community College, says he is looking toward the future of the WCC gardens. He recognizes how vital Townes’ vision has been for the college and is enthusiastic about expanding that vision forward to new generations.

“All the gardens — but especially this garden, it is the heart of Merlefest,” Cox said. “It was the whole reason we launched this festival, which ended up having this worldwide impact and certainly a huge impact on this college and our community. So we want to take care of it and have it be all it should be.”

Next year will mark the 35th anniversary of Merlefest, so the Garden of the Senses will get a little refreshing and see some plant changes. Townes retired many years ago from WCC, and is now a volunteer, helping to steer garden plans and serving as an invaluable resource for the future of the gardens which students, families and the public love so much.

“As we created this sense of place, when I come through Merlefest and I see kids out here talking or I see somebody playing the guitar here — I know that they enjoy the ambiance of it,” Townes said. “Here it’s about family, family values and relaxation.”

