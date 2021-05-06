Amy Dixon: Winston-Salem store is a playground for gardeners

The last time I was on a seesaw, I vowed to never get on another. Circa 2002, my friend and partner in playground antics abruptly left me high and dry on my uphill swing of the balancing act, rocketing my backside smack down into the sand. Dazed and a bit bruised on the bottom, I decided it was probably best to leave the seesawing to the kiddos.
Well, I got back into the proverbial seesaw saddle this past week when I visited V’s Treasures, a local store that specializes in antiques, collectibles and vintage and salvaged materials. It’s also home to a large, handmade steel seesaw, which I shared with co-owner Valerie Couch, leaving this time with a huge smile on my face.
Valerie lends her name to the store, as she is the ‘V’ of V’s Treasures. V’s is a playground for gardeners who love unique garden sculpture, statuary and whimsical outdoor implements. A sale yard surrounds the 1930s house, and is a trove of creative inspiration for the home gardener. From the front gate to the back corners of the courtyard, there is palpable imagination at V’s — a quality which helps unlock the ingenuity inside of all those who visit.
Valerie and her husband, Mike, have owned and operated V’s Treasures for 22 years. Along with their son Brent and the recent collaboration with local artisans Beth Blair and Jay McNulty, V’s is focusing on garden décor, outdoor art and helping creative minds source material for their own projects.
Over the years, Valerie and Mike have collected a cache of materials, which they re-purpose to make fun yard art. Tin, steel, wood, glass and porcelain are the makeup of the salvaged materials — which are transformed into yard stakes, steel animals, wall hangings and funky figurines.
“I’ve always been a collector, a junker,” Valerie said. “I’ve always blamed that on my parents, because there was fourteen of us, and nobody had their own stuff. Mike and I have always collected. On weekends, we’d go to flea markets.”
“We always wanted to have a fun store, where people could come in and have a good time whether they bought anything or not. My husband found this house, and as soon as we walked into the house, we knew this was it. Over the years we sort of evolved into the garden theme.”
From fireplace grates to clawfoot bathtubs, there are all sorts of materials on hand — for both customers and the Couches. Mike is a welder, making all the metal animals. Valerie has recently gotten into plasma cutting — a skill she’s using to make flower stakes. Not too long ago, a customer purchased seven solid wood columns at V’s, which she used to build an arbor in her home garden.
Beth Blair and Jay McNulty of Honu Global Enterprises LLC have collaborated with V’s for the last month, organizing materials, staging areas and exchanging artistic ideas with the Couches. Blair and McNulty are not only making V’s more shoppable for customers, they’re also adding to the creative energy of the business.
“We’re in the process of creating more departments, more shopping aisles, so to speak — like the metal parts, the glass parts,” Blair said. “This was the picking yard, so now it’s gonna be the shopping yard. If you’re somebody who wants to accent your yard, well we can do that. We can have something ready for you — you can get your concrete, your benches, tables. If you’re a person who wants to make something, we have all the rusty parts.”
“That’s the other beautiful thing about this — the sharing of ideas, collaboration, creativity breeds more creativity. It becomes something bigger because you’re sharing it with other people.”
There are many collaborative projects that everyone at V’s has been a part of — from the vision to the finished project. One of their most recent ventures is a patio set made from an old iron headboard footboard combination and some weather-worn lumber. The set includes two high-back benches with under seat storage, with a table in the works.
V’s also has a lot of vintage patio furniture, which is right down my alley. Worn avocado-colored metal gliders are one of the first things you see when you enter V’s courtyard — a vision which floods many with nostalgia of grandparents and shade trees.
V’s is not just a place to shop for one-of a kind art pieces, but it’s also a place to source materials for your own projects. Whether you’re a seasoned creative mind or just have a vision for a garden element, chances are that you can find what you need at V’s.
“What I like about this place, is this is the biggest parts department in the entire universe,” McNulty said. “You can come through here and there’s all sorts of stuff — wall hanging, metal work, welding, all that kind of stuff. When a creative person comes here and they have an idea, it’s a big opportunity for them to find the kinds of things they’re looking for. You’re making a better footprint for the earth.”
“V’s appeals to me because of all the things that are here, the re-usability, the up-cycling of things. All of this would go into a dump — but here, you’re going through and redoing it. It’s pretty cool.”
Working art, statuary, and ornamental accoutrement into your garden is one of the most fun, organic things you can do to put your own stamp on an outdoor space. It not only makes for good conversation, but it makes your garden more a reflection of who you are and what you like.
V’s Treasures has created a sector of free-flowing creativity and livelihood for staff and clients. There is a feeling of excitement that begets gardeners who cross the threshold — as if they’ve arrived at a playground that was designed just for them. Complete with a seesaw, of course.
“There’s a lot of energy that comes through here,” McNulty said. “It’s kind of its own little magical thing.”
V’s Treasures is at 2117 S. Main St. in Winston-Salem. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, by appointment or “by chance.” Reach them at 336-986-3533 or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with “gardening” in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101.