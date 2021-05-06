Amy Dixon: Winston-Salem store is a playground for gardeners

“We’re in the process of creating more departments, more shopping aisles, so to speak — like the metal parts, the glass parts,” Blair said. “This was the picking yard, so now it’s gonna be the shopping yard. If you’re somebody who wants to accent your yard, well we can do that. We can have something ready for you — you can get your concrete, your benches, tables. If you’re a person who wants to make something, we have all the rusty parts.”

“That’s the other beautiful thing about this — the sharing of ideas, collaboration, creativity breeds more creativity. It becomes something bigger because you’re sharing it with other people.”

There are many collaborative projects that everyone at V’s has been a part of — from the vision to the finished project. One of their most recent ventures is a patio set made from an old iron headboard footboard combination and some weather-worn lumber. The set includes two high-back benches with under seat storage, with a table in the works.

V’s also has a lot of vintage patio furniture, which is right down my alley. Worn avocado-colored metal gliders are one of the first things you see when you enter V’s courtyard — a vision which floods many with nostalgia of grandparents and shade trees.