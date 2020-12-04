Amy Dixon: Winter composting

I’m an avid home composter and appreciate the full circle benefits it provides. I also know there is always room for improvement in my garden. So, talking to other gardeners about different composting methods and exchanging knowledge helps me maximize the potential of my space and get the most bang for my buck.
One thing I’ve always wondered is whether the compost pile can perform its duties during the coldest months of the year. I’ve talked to new and seasoned gardeners who feed their compost less in the winter months, simply because they don’t think anything will break down easily. I figured getting the advice and expertise of local professionals who have experience composting year-round was the best way to go.
Cameron Waters, Forsyth Extension Community Gardens Program Coordinator gave me an excellent break down of how the compost process happens. This was in turn, a great intro explaining how cold weather effects composting. Waters explained that compost piles operate one of two ways — they are either fast and hot or cold and slow.
Fast compost is achieved by feeding the pile a balance of nitrogen (greens) and carbon (browns) and turning regularly. This can include carbon rich leaf mulch and nitrogen rich food scraps. When layered efficiently, the temperature of the pile gets hot and the organic material quickly breaks down into compost. This fast, hot method is accelerated during warm weather.
Slow composting happens when organic material is piled together, but never really turned. Think of slow composting as a pile on the edge of your yard where you may dump leaves, grass clippings, woody branches and food scraps. This pile will decompose over time, but it's much slower and doesn't generate the kind of heat that the hot method does.
Waters explained how a compost pile is still active in the winter, but often operates similar to the slow composting method. It's just a little sluggish, you see.
“During the winter, you can still go through the motions of composting,” Waters said. “You can add food waste to the center of the pile and bury them and eventually they will decompose — it's just at a slower rate.”
Waters offered two important tips to home gardeners who want to give a boost to the winter compost pile — sunshine and insulation.
By siting or moving your portable compost bin to a location where it gets the most direct winter sun, you're taking advantage of the thermophilic benefits of solar exposure. The added warmth from the sun can help to heat up the organic material and accelerate the composting process a bit.
If you add more layers of insulating material to your compost during the cold months, you are trapping in the heat needed to break down the components. Insulating layers could include leaves, straw and cardboard.
“Although things are not as visible to us during the winter, there are so many processes that are still at play, which is a miraculous thing about it,” Waters said.
Wake Forest University Campus Garden has a very efficient and sustainable composting system, which maximizes the benefits of year-round feeding. Garden Manager and Campus as Lab Program Coordinator Nathan Peifer has implemented a new composting system at the garden, which receives a steady supply of brown and green organic material from the WFU campus.
WFU facilities landscape department supplies plenty of leaves and wood mulch, while the campus kitchen provides a steady supply of food waste. These browns and greens are layered within an open-centered straw bale structure — a structure which will eventually become part of the living compost.
“The straw bales insulate the pile,” Peifer said. “So instead of just the core of the pile getting really hot, the organisms are able to inhabit the whole pile. The heat heats up all the way to the edges, because you've got it insulated with the straw.”
Peifer and garden volunteers construct each working compost pile out of approximately ten bales of straw. The bales are stacked in a square pattern with the center open for layering materials. The base of new piles are constructed from woody perennials, which helps to feed oxygen into the center of the organic material.
During warmer months, the pile will reach temperatures up to 160 degrees, which is fast composting at its finest. Colder months make it harder for the core temperature to reach that high, but on a recent chilly November afternoon, Peifer's active compost measured 110 degrees.
“We get several hundred pounds of food waste every month,” Peifer said. “So between having a consistent supply of carbon and nitrogen-rich material, we're able to build a pile like this pretty quickly. In the wintertime, unless we've just built the pile, we're probably not gonna get into the 150 to 160 degree range— just because it's colder outside and the pile has to work harder to stay warm.”
“In the summer things move fast. In the winter biological organisms slow down, the biology in the pile slows down. But it's still happening.”
Once the straw bales start to break down and lose their structure, Peifer and garden volunteers will spread not only the finished compost over beds within the garden, but the straw itself. This helps to complete the circle of sustainability of the garden's compost system.
Peifer pointed out long rows covered in fresh straw, which are destined to be planted later this winter.
“One thing we're real intentional about is preparing beds a season ahead of time. So we built these beds this fall. Because we want to get into these beds in February, we used the straw from the compost pile to cover the beds, protect the soil and as they decompose, they're adding organic matter to the soil.”
Winter composting is similar to a lot of other things that transpire during the gardening "off season." It's slow, lazy and semi-dormant. It hunkers down and seeks heat. But don't give up on feeding and tending your compost pile during the winter, just be patient.
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with "gardening" in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
