Amy Dixon: Winter composting

During warmer months, the pile will reach temperatures up to 160 degrees, which is fast composting at its finest. Colder months make it harder for the core temperature to reach that high, but on a recent chilly November afternoon, Peifer's active compost measured 110 degrees.

“We get several hundred pounds of food waste every month,” Peifer said. “So between having a consistent supply of carbon and nitrogen-rich material, we're able to build a pile like this pretty quickly. In the wintertime, unless we've just built the pile, we're probably not gonna get into the 150 to 160 degree range— just because it's colder outside and the pile has to work harder to stay warm.”

“In the summer things move fast. In the winter biological organisms slow down, the biology in the pile slows down. But it's still happening.”

Once the straw bales start to break down and lose their structure, Peifer and garden volunteers will spread not only the finished compost over beds within the garden, but the straw itself. This helps to complete the circle of sustainability of the garden's compost system.

Peifer pointed out long rows covered in fresh straw, which are destined to be planted later this winter.