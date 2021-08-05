Beating the heat with a hike, sights and sounds

John Muir famously wrote, “The mountains are calling, and I must go.”
With Piedmont temperatures rising to 90 degrees day after day, I felt like he was speaking for me.
So, it was a good time to head northwest in search of a higher elevation and the cooler temperatures that go with it.
Elk Knob State Park is less than a two-hour drive from Winston-Salem, and once you’ve arrived at the parking lot and the trailhead, you’ve already reached an elevation of 4,400 feet.
Although the weather forecast predicted partly cloudy conditions, I arrived to find the skies completely overcast with no sunlight to burn off the dense fog. This made for a very moody scene as I trekked up the mountain.
Summit Trail is an out-and-back trail, 2 miles up and 2 miles back. It’s a steady climb of moderate difficulty, nothing extreme. The trail is entirely through woodland until you reach the peak, and it’s a veritable botanical garden with a delightful array of ferns, wildflowers, vines and sedges, as well as trees. Most of the wildflowers bloomed weeks earlier, so for many of them, only the foliage remained as clues to the displays of springtime, when trilliums, black cohosh, wild yam and Jack-n-the-Pulpit were at their peak.
Still, a few late bloomers added to the subtle beauty of the mountainside: the bright blue of the dayflower (Commelina communis); fly-poison (Amianthium); prettier than its name with clusters of tiny white flowers, and wild hydrangea, less flashy than the cultivars in suburban landscapes, but adding another touch of color to the mid-summer palette.
Birdsong was in short supply on this day. We’re well into the nesting season now, and many species have gone quiet, more occupied with feeding young than wooing mates and defending territory. But a few birds were still in song. An ovenbird sang its strident song near the trailhead, and a black-throated blue warbler sang its buzzy tune — five notes sliding up the scale.
At this elevation, juncos are present year-round, and their trills could be heard all along the trail.
Like the junco, cedar waxwings are common in the Piedmont in winter, but retreat to the north or higher elevation for the breeding season, and this bird’s voice is so high-pitched that many people can’t hear it, even birders who listen carefully for it.
I’ve never failed to see blue-headed vireos at Elk Knob, and this is an excellent place to compare their sweeter, slower song to the more monotonous and duller song of the red-eyed vireo.
A wood thrush and a veery competed for Most Beautiful Song of the Day honors, their lovely voices ringing through the forest.
Orange seemed to be the color of the day, as a bright red-orange red eft appeared along the trail. This is the terrestrial juvenile phase of the red-spotted newt whose larval and adult phases are aquatic. The brilliance of efts serves to announce their toxicity to would-be predators, as if to say, “Bite me, and you’ll regret it!”
Farther along, a single Gray’s lily, equally bright orange, stood inches off the trail. Found only in North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee, this beautiful wildflower is designated a species of special concern, so it’s all the more rewarding to see the flower in bloom on the mountain.
As I approached the top of Elk Knob, tightly clustered shrubs closed in on the trail. The wind picked up and a wet fog rolled over the crest at its 5,520-foot elevation, reducing visibility to a hundred yards and obscuring other mountain tops in the distance. But even the nasty weather couldn’t overshadow the brilliance of the mountain’s chief attraction. Flame azaleas blazed all around me, their intense orange brighter than any fire.
The chilly fog soon condensed into a drizzle, encouraging me to begin my descent.
I had arrived at 9 a.m. and had the entire hike to myself on the way up. On the way down, I met lots of couples and small groups, along with a group of about 30 young people on a summer camp outing. The moral of the story is, start your hike early if you want to enjoy it in peace and quiet.
To get to Elk Knob from Winston-Salem, take US highway 421 north. Just as you reach Boone, turn right on NC 194 and drive 4.3 miles before turning left onto Meat Camp Road which will lead you to the park’s entrance.
Go to allaboutbirds.org and listen to the wood thrush and veery and see which you think has the prettier song.
