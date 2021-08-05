Beating the heat with a hike, sights and sounds

Farther along, a single Gray’s lily, equally bright orange, stood inches off the trail. Found only in North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee, this beautiful wildflower is designated a species of special concern, so it’s all the more rewarding to see the flower in bloom on the mountain.

As I approached the top of Elk Knob, tightly clustered shrubs closed in on the trail. The wind picked up and a wet fog rolled over the crest at its 5,520-foot elevation, reducing visibility to a hundred yards and obscuring other mountain tops in the distance. But even the nasty weather couldn’t overshadow the brilliance of the mountain’s chief attraction. Flame azaleas blazed all around me, their intense orange brighter than any fire.

The chilly fog soon condensed into a drizzle, encouraging me to begin my descent.

I had arrived at 9 a.m. and had the entire hike to myself on the way up. On the way down, I met lots of couples and small groups, along with a group of about 30 young people on a summer camp outing. The moral of the story is, start your hike early if you want to enjoy it in peace and quiet.

To get to Elk Knob from Winston-Salem, take US highway 421 north. Just as you reach Boone, turn right on NC 194 and drive 4.3 miles before turning left onto Meat Camp Road which will lead you to the park’s entrance.

Go to allaboutbirds.org and listen to the wood thrush and veery and see which you think has the prettier song.

