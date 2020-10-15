Birds and nature offer some solaces in these unprecedented times

The gentle sights and sounds of nature speak to our souls, whether it’s the beauty of a bluebird hovering for an instant as it plucks a bright red berry from among deep purple leaves, or the wonder of a magnolia warbler pausing on its journey to Costa Rica, so intent on finding a caterpillar to refuel its migration that you could almost reach out and touch it.

There’s so much joy to be had in nature. How can you keep from smiling when a chickadee, weighing a third of an ounce, scolds you for getting too close to her fledgling?

Or the majesty of an eagle soaring over the Yadkin River.

These things, or experiences like them, are within your grasp.

The impact on you goes well beyond the enjoyment of what you see. Nature soothes; you can feel the tension drain from your body.

COVID-19 has been devastating, causing enormous loss of livelihood and of life itself.

Yes, these are unprecedented times.

But you can make it your own priority to get in touch with birds and all of nature for the solace it will give you.

Follow John Muir’s advice: “Climb the mountains and get their good tidings. Nature's peace will flow into you as sunshine flows into trees. The winds will blow their own freshness into you, and the storms their energy, while cares will drop away from you like the leaves of autumn.”

If you have a birding question or story idea, write to Bird’s-Eye View in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, N.C. 27101, or send an email to birding@wsjournal.com. Please type “birds” in the subject line.