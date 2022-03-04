Bird's Eye View: American woodcock gets active at night

Near the end of an unusually cold winter, the weather relented just a little, enough for spring peepers to begin peeping well in advance of spring.
The sun had dipped below the horizon just a few minutes before I set foot on the trail. I don’t often begin a hike when it’s nearly dark and getting darker but on this evening, I was hoping to hear a certain bird even if the fading light made seeing one doubtful.
Woodcocks are among the earliest of birds to breed in our area. Courtship begins in January and extends into March. Females do all the incubation and care of the chicks which are down covered and able to follow the mother around almost immediately after hatching.
Although they are not rare, these birds are very difficult to see. They are active mainly at night, dawn and dusk, and their camouflage makes them hard to see in the best of light. But the species has a fascinating courtship ritual during the mating season, a counterbalance to its obscurity, and its behavior can be the key to getting a peek at one.
Males attract females by singing to them from favorable habitat, but the song itself is not much of an attractant. It’s a sound best described as a nasal “peent.” The male will utter this sounds several times, then launch upward into an aerial display. If you are lucky enough to witness it, you may see the bird take flight, spiraling to a height that takes it out of view while its wings produce a twittering sound.
Moments later, it comes back into view and lands in the very spot it just left.
A master of camouflage, the American woodcock is an upland shorebird. A plump little bird with a big head and long bill, the woodcock resides in areas of mixed young and old forest and overgrown fields where it uses its bill to probe moist soil for earthworms and other invertebrate prey.
Among its many unique adaptations is the prehensile bill which aids in grasping earthworms underground. The tip of the bill is highly sensitive, too, unlike most birds, increasing the bird’s ability to feel worms that are out of sight.
Its eyes are large and situated farther back and higher on the head than most birds. This placement gives woodcocks better views behind than in front of them. This adaptation likely confers an advantage of safety for a bird that spends much of its time facing downward probing for food. Better vision to the rear makes it harder for predators to catch them by surprise.
Within Forsyth County, areas that have the kind of habitat woodcocks need include the greenway along Muddy Creek, Bethania’s Black Walnut Bottom and Tanglewood Park. All are good places to search for the bird, but you must familiarize yourself with its sounds and watch quietly just after sunset.
At any location with several acres of good habitat, multiple males may be displaying.
When the woodcock isn’t courting, it relies heavily on its camouflage to avoid enemies. It’s so innately confident that it will not be found, you can almost step on one before it springs into flight.
And so, these are the American woodcock’s strategies for survival: superb camouflage year-round for safely avoiding enemies and an elaborate display during the nesting season as attention-getting as a peacock’s plumes — a show females just can’t resist.
To see the woodcock’s intricate camouflage and listen to its courtship sounds, go to: allaboutbirds.org/guide/American_Woodcock/id.
