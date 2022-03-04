Bird's Eye View: American woodcock gets active at night

Near the end of an unusually cold winter, the weather relented just a little, enough for spring peepers to begin peeping well in advance of spring.

The sun had dipped below the horizon just a few minutes before I set foot on the trail. I don’t often begin a hike when it’s nearly dark and getting darker but on this evening, I was hoping to hear a certain bird even if the fading light made seeing one doubtful.

Woodcocks are among the earliest of birds to breed in our area. Courtship begins in January and extends into March. Females do all the incubation and care of the chicks which are down covered and able to follow the mother around almost immediately after hatching.

Although they are not rare, these birds are very difficult to see. They are active mainly at night, dawn and dusk, and their camouflage makes them hard to see in the best of light. But the species has a fascinating courtship ritual during the mating season, a counterbalance to its obscurity, and its behavior can be the key to getting a peek at one.