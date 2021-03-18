Bird's-eye view: Braving the chill can bring great bird-sighting rewards

March is such a tease. Temperatures climb out of the basement, and sunny days have you thinking winter was just a bad dream, and now springtime is whispering seductively in your ear.
You take the bait and step out the door dressed for spring and a 20 mile-an-hour gust hits you like a bucket of ice-water.
Back inside to layer up!
This experience may have tempted you to wait a few more weeks before getting out much. After all, while spring officially starts tomorrow, bird migration doesn’t get in full swing until mid-April.
But there are a few early birds that can reward you if you can bear to venture out despite the chill, or better yet, if you catch one of those lovely days in the North Carolina Piedmont that really feels like spring.
Yellow-throated warblers are among the first to arrive, and the best chance to get a good look at one is in late March or early April. That’s when males begin to pour forth their arias from the treetops, but before the leaves are fully unfurled. This birds are with us throughout spring, summer and fall, but it will soon be harder to see among all the greenery.
My favorite place to see this bird is on the Yadkin River Nature Trail in Tanglewood Park. Look and listen at the intersection of the Audubon Trail and Warbler Way.
Blue-gray gnatcatchers are also birds fresh back from Mexico and the Gulf of Mexico where they spent the winter months. These birds like swampy woodlands, so the wet lowlands along the Audubon Trail and the River Trail are good places to look for it.
They’re hyperactive little birds, very vocal, emitting fussy notes as they flit among the branches in search of inchworms and other small insects and caterpillars.
The gnatcatcher is among our smallest birds, weighing, on average, only 6 grams, the same as the tiny ruby-crowned and golden-crowned kinglets that are with us only in winter. They’re pretty little birds, with pale blue-gray plumage, distinctive eye-rings, and long, black and white tail that twitch from side to side like a metronome.
Unlike their tails, their song ignores the metronome’s steady rhythm, cascading with a complex jumble of squeaks, twitters, chips and trills that contribute to the impression of hyperactivity.
Your chances of seeing any bird are improved if you learn their songs. Being familiar with the gnatcatcher’s song will help you listen for it amid the many birdsongs in springtime, instead of wasting time tracking down the 10th cardinal of the morning.
To hear the songs of the yellow-throated warbler and the blue-gray gnatcatcher, go to allaboutbirds.org, click on Birds, then enter the bird name in the search field. Don’t be fooled by the cardinal singing in the background of the blue-gray gnatcatcher.
Like yellow-throated warblers, the timing of the gnatcatchers’ arrival in early spring gives you a better prospect of seeing one than if it showed up when spring is in full play and the density of leaves blocks your view of much bird activity.
Gnatcatchers have little time to rest following their long flights from the subtropics, and soon after arriving from their winter homes, they chose mates and begin nestbuilding.
Although they are quite unrelated to ruby-throated hummingbirds, the two species have nesting strategies that are much alike. The nest is usually situated atop a horizontal branch, constructed of plant fibers held together with spider webs. After shaping the nest with breast and bill, the bird sheaths it in lichens. To the human eye this final touch looks like decoration, but the lichens actually aid in camouflaging the nest, making it harder to find by nest raiders such as jays.
Although true springtime may still be awhile away, early arriving migrant birds reassure us that it will be here soon.
