Bird's-eye view: Braving the chill can bring great bird-sighting rewards

March is such a tease. Temperatures climb out of the basement, and sunny days have you thinking winter was just a bad dream, and now springtime is whispering seductively in your ear.

You take the bait and step out the door dressed for spring and a 20 mile-an-hour gust hits you like a bucket of ice-water.

Back inside to layer up!

This experience may have tempted you to wait a few more weeks before getting out much. After all, while spring officially starts tomorrow, bird migration doesn’t get in full swing until mid-April.

But there are a few early birds that can reward you if you can bear to venture out despite the chill, or better yet, if you catch one of those lovely days in the North Carolina Piedmont that really feels like spring.

Yellow-throated warblers are among the first to arrive, and the best chance to get a good look at one is in late March or early April. That’s when males begin to pour forth their arias from the treetops, but before the leaves are fully unfurled. This birds are with us throughout spring, summer and fall, but it will soon be harder to see among all the greenery.