Bird's Eye View: Cats and birds don’t mix

A tiny, orange tabby kitten, barely weaned, showed up on my doorstep several years ago.
I searched my rural neighborhood the following day, hoping to find where he came from and return him, but without luck.
By the second day, my resolve had weakened. That tiny kitty face was making its way into my heart.
By the third day, I had purchased a litter box and a bag of cat food. The kitten was no longer homeless.
I named him for Taj Mahal — not the famous Indian mausoleum, but for the blues musician.
As Taj grew into his teenage years, he was a wacky, energetic pet who gave me many hours of entertainment, affection and companionship.
And plenty of challenges.
Taj was an indoor-outdoor cat, spending his time outside while I was at work, and inside when I was home.
A skilled mouser, his prey was, unfortunately, the pretty little native mice of woodlands — white-footed mice — not the pests known as house mice. Chipmunks were regular victims, too, along with Carolina wrens, cardinals, white-throated sparrows and other birds.
I just couldn’t in good conscience tolerate this slaughter of native wildlife, and so when we moved within the city limits a couple of years later, Taj became a strictly indoor cat — for his safety and theirs.
A study by the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, published in 2013, found that free-roaming housecats — feral cats and household pets that are allowed outside all or part of the time — kill 1.4 to 3.7 billion birds each year in the U.S.
According to The American Bird Conservancy, this is the greatest human-caused mortality threat to birds.
Several species of ground-dwelling birds are most at risk to free-roaming cats. Robins, mourning doves, towhees, song sparrows and cardinals spend much of their time on the ground or low in shrubs searching for insects to feed their babies and themselves. Cats are very effective predators and easily sneak up on these preoccupied birds.
There are a couple of reasons that well-meaning cat-owners use to allow their pets to roam freely. One is that they think their cats won’t kill birds or other animals because they are well fed.
But hunting is instinctive for house cats, and they will continue to do so no matter how well fed they are. Taj was a perfect example. He was very well fed. All his needs were met. But he continued to kill birds.
Another rationale is that the quality-of-life afforded cats by being able to roam and enjoy the outdoors should not be denied them.
But surely, native birds have a greater claim on the right simply to exist, than a domestic cat has on the right to prey upon them.
Some of the most cat-friendly organizations do not condone free-roaming cats.
The American Veterinary Medical Association advocates keeping cats indoors because they are likely to be healthier and live longer than cats that are allowed outside where they can fall victim to being killed by dogs or coyotes, run over by cars, and exposed to diseases from feral cats.
The president of The Humane Society of the United States says that the best way we can reduce the impact on wildlife from cats is to spay and neuter our pets and keep them indoors.
Taj passed away several years ago, but his place in our hearts and our home has been followed in turn by Gypsy, Woody, Topper and now by Lily — all rescued cats, and all strictly indoors.
We have a saying in our house: Dogs have owners, cats have staff. My wife and I love our cats as if they were our children. They are pampered, well fed and given the very best health care.
But cats are not part of the natural wildlife of North America, and if allowed to behave as part of it, they will do great damage.
Animals such as dogs and cats are invaluable as companions and beloved pets. Their influence on our emotional well-being is so great that it carries over to our physical health. They have been shown to reduce anxiety and stress and lower the blood pressure of their owners — common maladies in today’s society.
But they aren’t part of nature and shouldn’t be treated as such.
Furthermore, as John Hinton reported in the Winston-Salem Journal last Sunday, both Forsyth County and the city of Winston-Salem prohibit residents from allowing dogs and cats from roaming beyond their property.
Keeping our cats indoors is safer and healthier for them. It enables them to live longer lives, which in turn, makes our lives happier.
And it saves the lives of birds and other native wildlife.
So, let’s do Mother Nature a favor and keep our house cats indoors where they belong.
If you have a birding question or story idea, write to Bird’s-Eye View in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, N.C. 27101, or send an email to birding@wsjournal.com. Please type “birds” in the subject line.