Bird's Eye View: Cats and birds don’t mix

Some of the most cat-friendly organizations do not condone free-roaming cats.

The American Veterinary Medical Association advocates keeping cats indoors because they are likely to be healthier and live longer than cats that are allowed outside where they can fall victim to being killed by dogs or coyotes, run over by cars, and exposed to diseases from feral cats.

The president of The Humane Society of the United States says that the best way we can reduce the impact on wildlife from cats is to spay and neuter our pets and keep them indoors.

Taj passed away several years ago, but his place in our hearts and our home has been followed in turn by Gypsy, Woody, Topper and now by Lily — all rescued cats, and all strictly indoors.

We have a saying in our house: Dogs have owners, cats have staff. My wife and I love our cats as if they were our children. They are pampered, well fed and given the very best health care.

But cats are not part of the natural wildlife of North America, and if allowed to behave as part of it, they will do great damage.