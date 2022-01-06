Bird's Eye View: Cedar waxwings gather together to eat during the winter

One of my favorite birds in our part of the world is the cedar waxwing. The name waxwing is derived from the red wax-like tips of flight feathers that resemble sealing wax from days of yore.
These markings, as well as yellow tips of the tail feathers, get their color from carotene, pigments that occur in many plants and other organisms such as algae and shellfish. Carotene is what colors tomatoes, and its presence is why shrimp turn red when you cook them. It’s responsible for the pink in flamingoes, the scarlet in scarlet ibises and much of the color of your ketchup. And it colors holly berries, as well as many other things waxwings eat.
A small flock of waxwings were foraging atop a hemlock in my yard recently. This tree is no more than a hundred feet from three hollies laden with bright red berries, but although waxwings are very fond of holly berries, these remain untouched. To my eyes, the berries look ripe, but they may remain on the trees for months until the birds decide it’s time to dine on them.
So, how do birds determine when berries are ripe? Are the hollies are telling them something?
Many birds can see UV light, and many berries reflect UV light. So perhaps holly berries are sending out signals that let birds know when they are ripe. The seeds of some plants won’t germinate until they pass through the digestive system of birds.
This relationship is beneficial to both plant and animal. The bird gets food and the plant benefits by distribution of its seeds by the birds.
But when those berries are ready to be harvested, it’s not just one or two waxwings that will show up at the dinner table. Especially in the winter months, waxwings are quite gregarious and are sometime seen in large flocks, usually converging on some fruit-bearing tree, going after the berries like sharks after a wounded tuna.
While most of my waxwing sightings range in flock size from 10 to 50 individuals, I have seen as many 250 in a single flock.
Their gregarious nature is likely related to their food resources.
In summer months, they feed on a mix of insects, capturing them on the wing in the manner of flycatchers, and fruits such as blackberries, wild cherries, serviceberries and mulberries.
But in winter, when insects aren’t available, they feed almost exclusively on fruits such as holly berries, privet and as the name implies, cedar berries. At higher elevations such as the Appalachians, the berries of mountain ash are important, as well. And it’s these concentrated food resources that brings the birds together en masse. A tree loaded with berries will feed a lot more waxwings than a single prey animal will feed raptors.
Robins will exhibit this same behavior in winter. In summer, they are territorial and not very sociable. But in winter they will amass in numbers and go after holly and other berries with the same fervor as waxwings.
You would think that birds flying around in flocks would be pretty conspicuous, and robins are. But waxwings often forage so high in the treetops that you may not be aware of them until you hear them. And that isn’t so easy either. The calls of waxwings are so high-pitched that many humans can’t hear them at all.
Outside the first snow of the new year is falling, muffling the sounds of a troubled world. It’s so quiet you can almost hear the waxwings calling.
