Bird's Eye View: Cedar waxwings gather together to eat during the winter

One of my favorite birds in our part of the world is the cedar waxwing. The name waxwing is derived from the red wax-like tips of flight feathers that resemble sealing wax from days of yore.

These markings, as well as yellow tips of the tail feathers, get their color from carotene, pigments that occur in many plants and other organisms such as algae and shellfish. Carotene is what colors tomatoes, and its presence is why shrimp turn red when you cook them. It’s responsible for the pink in flamingoes, the scarlet in scarlet ibises and much of the color of your ketchup. And it colors holly berries, as well as many other things waxwings eat.

A small flock of waxwings were foraging atop a hemlock in my yard recently. This tree is no more than a hundred feet from three hollies laden with bright red berries, but although waxwings are very fond of holly berries, these remain untouched. To my eyes, the berries look ripe, but they may remain on the trees for months until the birds decide it’s time to dine on them.

So, how do birds determine when berries are ripe? Are the hollies are telling them something?