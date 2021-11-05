Bird's Eye View: Feeding birds after the epidemic

Unfortunately, the birds had not read the newspaper. They didn’t understand why I had stopped providing food for them. One bird in particular perched on the feeder just outside my window hurling chickadee obscenities at me. It was very clear what the bird was communicating. The feeder needed re-filling, and I’d better hop to it!

But I persevered, leaving feeders empty, knowing it was best for them, even though it was heartbreaking for me. After a while, the birds stopped coming to my window expecting a meal.

This went on for months, and I really missed my bird friends. Through the summer months, I didn’t worry that the birds would go hungry. Many birds feed their babies caterpillar and soft-bodied insects and in fact switch to that diet themselves in the warmer months when these foods are in abundance.

Meanwhile, month after month, I tried my best to answer readers who wanted to know when it would be safe to resume feeding birds. But I really didn’t have any answers. Field biologists were trying hard to determine what was causing the deaths and it was difficult to predict when it would subside.

Finally, in mid-August, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources declared the epidemic over.

On Sept. 10, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission followed suit.