Bird's Eye View: How birds survive winter weather

Tulip trees, also known as yellow poplars, are common throughout the East, and supply birds with food year-round. In spring and summer, the trees are laden with flowers that look a lot like tulips. Many birds eat the flower parts, and many more eat the insects attracted by the flowers. In autumn, the flowers give up and fall to the ground, but many more cling to the trees where house finches and goldfinches feed on them.

A gust of wind shook the upper branches of an ancient tulip tree in my backyard, setting sail a hundred swirling fragments. Called samaras, they are dried seeds that the mother tree sends forth to prolong the lineage.

By now, the remaining flower parts are dried and bare little resemblance to flowers. These are the whirly-gigs that spiral to the earth after the finches have extracted the more nutritious parts.

On a snow-covered day, I watched cardinals search among the fallen samaras searching for the ones the finches had missed. They would pick them up in their strong, triangular bills, quickly manipulate them. They would discard them if they held no promise and move on to the next ones. Once they’d found a more promising ones, they would spend a few seconds slicing off and swallowing the best parts, then tossing aside the rest and moving on to the next ones.