Bird's Eye View: How birds survive winter weather

The sapsucker that spends winter months in my woods was camped out on his favorite maple tree the day after our first snowfall this year. He had to work extra hard to keep the sap pits open while overnight temperatures dropped well below freezing.
Our topsy-turvy weather puts extra challenges in the way of many birds trying to survive winter.
But most birds that winter in this area are accustomed to winter weather and many of them have adaptations and behavioral strategies to help them cope.
Feathers are good insulating structures, as anyone with a down duvet can attest, and birds are able to fluff them so that they trap more heat generated by the body. Beaks and feet are the only parts of bird anatomy that aren’t covered with feathers. They have very little vascularization; therefore, they lose little heat through them.
Some birds such as bluebirds use nest boxes as shelter for roosting in winter. In very cold areas, several bluebirds will roost in the same nest box, sharing not only space, but body heat as well.
White-breasted nuthatches and red-headed woodpeckers cache food, stashing nuts in tree cavities for later consumption.
One way birds cope is by consuming different foods in different seasons. They take advantage of the presence of insects and other arthropods in the warmer months, then switch to seeds and berries in the colder months when insects aren’t available.
Tulip trees, also known as yellow poplars, are common throughout the East, and supply birds with food year-round. In spring and summer, the trees are laden with flowers that look a lot like tulips. Many birds eat the flower parts, and many more eat the insects attracted by the flowers. In autumn, the flowers give up and fall to the ground, but many more cling to the trees where house finches and goldfinches feed on them.
A gust of wind shook the upper branches of an ancient tulip tree in my backyard, setting sail a hundred swirling fragments. Called samaras, they are dried seeds that the mother tree sends forth to prolong the lineage.
By now, the remaining flower parts are dried and bare little resemblance to flowers. These are the whirly-gigs that spiral to the earth after the finches have extracted the more nutritious parts.
On a snow-covered day, I watched cardinals search among the fallen samaras searching for the ones the finches had missed. They would pick them up in their strong, triangular bills, quickly manipulate them. They would discard them if they held no promise and move on to the next ones. Once they’d found a more promising ones, they would spend a few seconds slicing off and swallowing the best parts, then tossing aside the rest and moving on to the next ones.
Many years ago, a friend wondered at the absence of robins in Guilford County on a winter day. The same morning, I drove past a barren field in Randolph County where hundreds of robins searched for food and apparently found it.
The difference? Just 30 miles north, the ground was frozen, making it all but impossible for the birds to find food, while the Randolph County field was just far enough south that the ground was a few degrees warmer, making robin food — worms and other invertebrates — more accessible.
It is unlikely that the robins knew they would find food just a little south; more likely that they fled the frozen environment in Guilford and found more hospitable surroundings.
A similar phenomenon is seen with ducks and other waterfowl. In summertime, mallards and Canada geese are among the few birds that can be seen at Salem Lake. But come winter, the variety of ducks, grebes and others increases dramatically. These birds don’t fly south in search of warmer weather, but the effects of warmer weather — water that isn’t frozen solid. Open water is essential because that’s where the food is, as well as the safety. Many waterfowl sleep on the water, safely out of reach from nocturnal predators.
The recent snow that covered the ground for several days poses a hardship for ground-feeding sparrows and other birds. Juncos, towhees, song sparrows and mourning doves usually scratch among leaf litter for hidden invertebrates and seeds. But when the ground is covered with snow and ice, those things are hard to reach. A platform feeder with a roof is a great way to provide food for these birds when the ground is covered with snow.
The worst weather for humans — freezing rain — is also the worst for birds because it covers their food sources even more thoroughly than snow. That’s when it’s most important for those who feed birds to keep those feeders full.
You can’t expect birds to discover the feeder on the morning of a freezing rain if it has stood empty for weeks. So be sure to help the birds anticipate problems by providing food and water well before it’s a crisis.
If you have a birding question or story idea, write to Bird’s-Eye View in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, N.C. 27101, or send an email to birding@wsjournal.com. Please type “birds” in the subject line.