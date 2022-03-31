Bird's Eye View: Old bird friends return with the spring

That old adage about March going out like a lamb nearly missed the mark this year. With temperatures dipping into the 30s and high winds day after day, early spring behaved more like the proverbial lion than any lamb.

But Mother Nature wouldn’t be deterred, and a walk in the forest brought the sights and sounds, colors and fragrances that reassure us that spring truly is returning once again.

The delicate white flowers of bloodroot open even before their single spatulate leaf.

The buds of toad trilliums — big patches of them — emerge through the leaf litter and open as mottled, deep green leaves topped with burgundy blossoms.

Fiddleheads unfurl, while violets of white, yellow and blue variegate Mother Nature’s pallet.

And just as redbuds begin to add a blush to the landscape, the earliest migrant birds begin to arrive.

The Louisiana waterthrush is among the first. It’s a warbler, not a thrush, and it arrived on schedule and sang its tell-tale song for a small group of Forsyth Audubon birders who walked the greenway at Historic Bethabara Park. The name waterthrush hints at the bird’s reliance on narrow streams for nesting habitat. The bird tucks its nest among exposed roots along the banks or at a fallen log on stream’s edge.

Another early arriver is the yellow-throated warbler. For several years, my first sighting of this bird in springtime has been near a row of trees along the Yadkin River Nature Trail at Tanglewood Park.

A few weeks ago, great blue herons began returning to their nest site along the Yadkin River. Six nests adorn a large sycamore on the Yadkin County side of the river, easily viewed from the nature trail on the Tanglewood side.

Nesting in colonies affords a measure of safety to the inhabitants, who can band together to ward off intruders. When a bald eagle thought to take over one of the nests a few days ago, two of the herons mounted a persuasive defense. Thrusting their rapier bills at the eagle, the herons didn’t take long to persuade the powerful raptor to move on. It soon flew off down river to search for a nest more easily stolen.

But Tanglewood isn’t the only place to look for early birds.

Salem Lake’s best birding is in winter when it hosts an excellent variety of waterfowl, but those birds have returned to their nesting realms far to the north by now.

But in early spring, the lake is a good place to see returning swallows. The wide-open vista of the lake makes it easy to see these birds soaring overhead for aerial insects or skimming the surface for a sip of water or an in-flight bath. Tree swallows and rough-winged swallows are usually the first to arrive, followed soon by purple martins and barn swallows. All four species have already arrived in Forsyth County and one or more can usually be seen at any wide-open place such as Quarry Park, Tanglewood Park, and Horizons Park, as well as Salem Lake.

Cliff swallows can be seen at the lake from time to time, as well, but the best place to see them is at the N.C. Highway 158 bridge over the Yadkin River at Tanglewood. Many of these birds nest under the bridge where they attach their mud nests to the massive bridge supports.

That most delicate of birds, the ruby-throated hummingbird, is an early bird, too, and for anyone looking to enjoy them from April into October, now is the time to spring into action. In this area, the rule of thumb is to have hummingbird feeders in place by today — April 1. Many individuals won’t arrive until mid-April, but by having your feeders up early, they will be ready for them when they arrive.

Many year-round resident birds are already engaged with breeding activity. Red-bellied woodpeckers, downy woodpeckers and flickers can be heard drumming on dead limbs. This rhythmic hammering is the woodpecker equivalent of singing. Its purpose is to lure a mate and to announce to competitors that this patch of habitat is reserved.

The champion percussionist is the pileated woodpecker. When this crow-sized bird finds a suitable dead limb, the sound of its staccato drumming will get your attention, and more to the point, the attention of any other woodpecker.

Bluebirds and chickadees are nesting, a brown thrasher sings daily from atop a tree in my yard, and male goldfinches are slowly changing color from the muted tones of winter to the bright finery of summer.

Peak migration — that time of year when the greatest number of birds of the greatest diversity arrives — doesn’t occur until May. But the gradual trickling in of a few over the course of April is just another source of enjoyment, another reason to take such pleasure in the arrival of the warmer months.

The arrival of springtime birds is like old friends returning after a long absence. Seeing and hearing them again is a part of the joy of nature.

If you have a birding question or story idea, write to Bird’s-Eye View in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, N.C. 27101, or send an email to birding@wsjournal.com. Please type “birds” in the subject line.