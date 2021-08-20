Bird's Eye View: Ospreys are a rare sight, but when they do appear, it's a majestic sight

Most of the large birds soaring over the lily-pad festooned pond were turkey vultures, easily distinguished from hawks by their small heads and wings held in a flattened V-shape. They circled far overhead, either searching for a dead animal on which to feed or just to be where the August air was cooler.
But one bird soared apart. At 5½ feet, its wingspan was a foot broader than the vultures’, and it wasn’t about to settle for rotting flesh, but something much fresher.
Just then the bird drew its wings back and pitched forward, going into a steep dive. From a hundred feet above the pond surface, the osprey dove into the water feet first, becoming completely submerged. Its oily feathers are good at repelling water and so the bird quickly bobbed to the surface where it spread its wings, gave a couple of flaps to shake loose a shower of droplets and lifted off the water with powerful wingbeats.
It takes a lot of effort for the bird to free itself from the water, especially since it was carrying extra weight as it climbed skyward. Its sharp talons held a fish as the bird flew to a nearby snag where it set about dismantling its prey and swallowing it bit by bit, bones and all.
En route to the snag, the osprey clasped its prey with feet specially adapted to hold slippery fish. Ospreys typically orient the fish facing into the direction they’re heading, perhaps to decrease wind-resistance. At this point, the fish is still alive and being transported through a realm where it’s never been before, the air. I doubt it appreciates the view.
Primarily a coastal species, ospreys were first observed nesting in the Piedmont in 1984 and now nest on major reservoirs such as Jordan Lake, Lake Norman and Greensboro’s Lake Townsend. But since large bodies of water are scarce this far inland, nesting ospreys are uncommon, and the species is more likely to be seen only during spring and fall migration.
This osprey has been carrying nesting material to the cell tower near the intersection of Reynolda and Yadkinville roads for a few weeks. Because it’s so late in the breeding season, and most importantly, since the bird doesn’t appear to have a mate, this behavior will likely come to nothing. But who knows what next year may bring. Perhaps this bird will woo a mate and set about nesting in earnest. In the meantime, seeing this majestic bird soaring over Winston-Salem is rewarding enough.
The other North American fish-eating raptor is the bald eagle, and where their ranges overlap, the osprey often has a tougher time making ends meet. The two species often live in and around vast open waterways such as North Carolina’s coastal sounds. Bald eagles can watch the behavior of ospreys from long distance and when they see one catch a fish, they pursue it, harassing the osprey until it gives up and drops its prey rather than risking injury. Ospreys are large birds, but bald eagles are over twice their size by weight, so the osprey is no match for the eagle.
Ospreys were like many raptor species affected by DDT, an agricultural and household pesticide that gained wide use beginning in the 1940s. Over the years, the chemical became concentrated in food webs and caused eggshell thinning and subsequent failure to hatch in many species. Bald eagles and peregrine falcons, as well as ospreys, were severely affected, and their populations declined precipitously. DDT was banned in the U.S. in 1972, and these birds are making a remarkable comeback.
Forsyth Audubon participates in nationwide surveys of raptors each year, usually during the last two weeks of September. In September 2019, 418 raptors of 12 species were counted in two weeks, including one or more ospreys seen nearly every day.
Volunteers watch from Pilot Mountain’s Little Pinnacle, and visitors are welcome to stop by, learn something about migrating raptors, and perhaps get a bird’s-eye view of something spectacular.
Go to forsythaudubon.org for more information on Hawk Watch. Click on Activities, then select Hawk Watch.
If you have a birding question or story idea, write to Bird’s-Eye View in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, N.C. 27101, or send an email to birding@wsjournal.com. Please type “birds” in the subject line.