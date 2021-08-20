Bird's Eye View: Ospreys are a rare sight, but when they do appear, it's a majestic sight

Most of the large birds soaring over the lily-pad festooned pond were turkey vultures, easily distinguished from hawks by their small heads and wings held in a flattened V-shape. They circled far overhead, either searching for a dead animal on which to feed or just to be where the August air was cooler.

But one bird soared apart. At 5½ feet, its wingspan was a foot broader than the vultures’, and it wasn’t about to settle for rotting flesh, but something much fresher.

Just then the bird drew its wings back and pitched forward, going into a steep dive. From a hundred feet above the pond surface, the osprey dove into the water feet first, becoming completely submerged. Its oily feathers are good at repelling water and so the bird quickly bobbed to the surface where it spread its wings, gave a couple of flaps to shake loose a shower of droplets and lifted off the water with powerful wingbeats.

It takes a lot of effort for the bird to free itself from the water, especially since it was carrying extra weight as it climbed skyward. Its sharp talons held a fish as the bird flew to a nearby snag where it set about dismantling its prey and swallowing it bit by bit, bones and all.