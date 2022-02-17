Bird's Eye View: Seeing birds in the winter can be a weather-enduring challenge

Forsyth Audubon offers many opportunities for people to get out and enjoy birds throughout the year. This includes twice monthly local bird walks, and a couple of weekend excursions each year, often short trips within the state or as far afield as coastal Virginia or South Carolina.

The most recent of the weekend adventures was to our beloved Outer Banks in mid-January.

As the weekend approached, it became apparent that the weather would not cooperate. The forecast called for low temperatures, high winds and a lot of rain.

But we had been held captive by COVID-19 too long and weren’t going to be denied this chance to get out and away.

Still, when we reached Nags Head, we ran into conditions that were daunting. The thermometer didn’t budge much from a low of 36 degrees to a high of 39. Winds were blowing rain sideways, gusting at 30 miles per hour, making it feel like the temperature was in the 20s.

It would have been a great day to sit inside by the fireplace with a good book, or channel surf while rain streamed down the picture window turning the seaside view into a bad impressionist painting.