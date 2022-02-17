Bird's Eye View: Seeing birds in the winter can be a weather-enduring challenge

Forsyth Audubon offers many opportunities for people to get out and enjoy birds throughout the year. This includes twice monthly local bird walks, and a couple of weekend excursions each year, often short trips within the state or as far afield as coastal Virginia or South Carolina.
The most recent of the weekend adventures was to our beloved Outer Banks in mid-January.
As the weekend approached, it became apparent that the weather would not cooperate. The forecast called for low temperatures, high winds and a lot of rain.
But we had been held captive by COVID-19 too long and weren’t going to be denied this chance to get out and away.
Still, when we reached Nags Head, we ran into conditions that were daunting. The thermometer didn’t budge much from a low of 36 degrees to a high of 39. Winds were blowing rain sideways, gusting at 30 miles per hour, making it feel like the temperature was in the 20s.
It would have been a great day to sit inside by the fireplace with a good book, or channel surf while rain streamed down the picture window turning the seaside view into a bad impressionist painting.
But there’s more of life on the other side of that window than you’ll ever see on a wide-screen TV. So we donned long underwear, fleece pullovers, down vests, thick jackets, rain pants and raincoats with hoods pulled up to keep hats in place and necks dry and ventured forth.
N.C. Highway 12 follows the Outer Banks from Corolla to Ocracoke with the aid of a ferry at Hatteras. On the east side of the highway, a sand dune strives to keep the sea from washing over the road and into Pamlico Sound. Much of the time it’s successful, but there are several spots along the highway that are particularly susceptible to over wash. When that happens, communities south of the flooding are cut off until the DOT restores the roadway to something approaching passable.
Just south of the Basnight bridge, which replaced the Bonner bridge, a small photo blind is hidden in the dunes. Without being seen, watchers can use the narrow windows to view green-winged teal and tundra swans, such elegant birds.
A few miles south of the blind, a dike separates North Pond from South Pond, impoundments managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for the benefit of all the birds we were enjoying.
At South Pond, a flotilla of white pelicans paddled along. Their feeding behavior is very different from the brown pelicans that soar along the surf so majestically. When a brown pelican spots a school of baitfish, it pulls up into a stall and dives, crashing into the water, then lifts its head, bill pointed downward to drain the water out of the scoop-like bill. If it’s netted a fish, it will toss its head back and swallow it whole.
White pelicans don’t dive onto prey, but often swim along, shoulder to shoulder, dipping their bills in the water in a synchronized fashion, herding fish ahead of them. It’s easier for the birds to catch fish as they become more concentrated. Pelicans foraging in small groups like this are more successful in catching fish than those feeding alone, but who would have thought: synchronized swimming by pelicans?
Farther along South Pond, we stopped at a small observation deck that offered good views of the birds gathered there — good views at the sacrifice of comfort while being buffeted by wind-blow rain and sand. Rivulets trickled down my arms as I tried to focus the telescope, pausing to wipe the lenses with a rain-saturated cloth.
Layers of birds decorated the landscape. Dunlins and dowitchers probed the mudflats with the motion of sewing machines, searching for marine worms.
Avocets and marbled godwits pierced a sand bar with absurdly long bills. Gadwalls, ruddy ducks and redheads floated with heads tucked into back feathers, webbed feet drawn up into breast feathers for warmth while the other foot maneuvered to keep close to others of their kind.
White ibises and snowy egrets sought refuge where marsh grass met the water.
Skeins of blue-winged teal, wigeons, buffleheads and 300 pintails flushed from the surface then settled back again as a falcon passed overhead.
Thoreau once wrote, “To see wild life, you must go forth in a wild season.”
For this outing, his advice couldn’t have been more apropos.
