Bird's Eye View: The Harrier and the owl

After being incarcerated by COVID-19 for the better part of two years, I’d had enough. Travel is a passion of mine and being stuck at home had worn thin — I was ready for a change of scenery.
So, when a friend proposed a birding trip earlier this month, I signed on immediately.
For anyone from the Triad, a birding trip to the beach usually means the Outer Banks or Wrightsville Beach. Both are excellent birding destinations, especially in winter when thousands of waterfowl and shorebirds find the weather more hospitable than the frozen north.
But this excursion was to take us along the Delmarva Peninsula to Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge in Virginia and beyond to Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge northeast of Salisbury, Md.
The morning after arriving, we began driving the dirt roads through 27,000-acre Blackwater just after dawn. This refuge is an excellent place to witness how well the bald eagle has rebounded from the scourge of DDT since the broad-spectrum insecticide was banned in the 1970s. We had as many as five in view at a time and at least 15 over the course of the day.
Eagles tend to make waterfowl uneasy, and flocks of a hundred or more ducks and geese took flight every time an eagle soared by. And that was often.
But it was another raptor that held our attention much of the morning.
The bird was gliding just a few feet above the marsh grass, methodically coursing back and forth over the field, scanning every square inch for prey. When the hawk spotted a rodent, it dropped to the ground instantly and appeared to do a little dance — taloned feet grasping at the mouse, wings held outstretched for balance.
The waltz was over in seconds and the hawk made a quick meal of its dance partner.
In addition to the hawk’s unusual flight, some physical features distinguished it from other birds of prey, features such as longer, narrower wings and a long tail.
These clues told us that this bird was a northern harrier. Formerly known as the marsh hawk, it’s unique among raptors in several ways.
With most raptors, males and females differ in appearance only in size. But harriers are different. The male’s soft gray and white coloration contrasts with the female’s earth-tones and markings so similar to other hawks. The female’s characteristics help her blend in with the reeds and grasses that comprise this bird’s habitat of marshes, wet meadows and fields.
Unlike most raptor species where males share some of the responsibilities of incubating eggs, male harriers do not. This may be why male harrier plumage is so different from other raptors. With fewer trees in marshes and grasslands, harriers have adapted to nesting on the ground. Female harriers spend a lot of time on their nests covering eggs and chicks, and that makes them vulnerable to ground predators such as foxes and bobcats. Cryptic colors and patterns provide the camouflage that helps conceal them, providing a measure of protection.
Since males don’t spend time on the nest, they are at less risk and don’t need to rely on camouflage.
But, perhaps the most unusual feature of the harrier’s natural history is its relationship to the short-eared owl.
Like many owls, including the short-eared, but not other hawks, harriers have a facial disc — a pattern of feathers around the bird’s face that is thought to focus the sounds of prey to the predator’s ears, thus aiding in location of prey.
Harriers and short-eared owls occupy the same habitat and prey on the same small mammals and birds. Short-eared owls even employ the same methodical flight pattern as harriers, flying low back and forth over fields and marshes in search of prey.
Harriers and owls avoid direct competition with each other by working in shifts — the hawk hunts during the day while the owl goes to work as the light fades to darkness.
Sometimes their schedules coincide a little too closely, and harrier and owl wind up arguing over whose turn it is to have hunting rights. The slightly larger harrier has the advantage of size but is forced to cede possession of the territory by decreasing light.
Harriers also differ from other hawks in their social behavior.
While they are usually monogamous, up to 14% of adult males are polygynous — that is they mate with more than one female — and sometimes even maintain harems. Their ability to garner the favors of multiple nesting females depends largely on their ability to provide food, though, and if they fail to impress, females don’t hesitate to look elsewhere for a mate who will.
The harrier is rarely seen in our area, and the short-eared owl has never been recorded in Forsyth County. While Blackwater is an excellent place to look for both species, it’s a long drive at seven hours. But both species can sometimes be found at Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge, a four-and-a-half-hour drive to the refuge just this side of Manteo along U.S. Highway 64.
For the best chance of seeing these birds, turn south onto Milltail Road and park along the dirt road. Watch the fields to the east just as the sun is setting and look for the birds gliding just over the grasses.
Or, arrive a little earlier and enjoy hundreds of ducks, geese and swans in the impoundments to the west.
