Bird's Eye View: The Harrier and the owl

But it was another raptor that held our attention much of the morning.

The bird was gliding just a few feet above the marsh grass, methodically coursing back and forth over the field, scanning every square inch for prey. When the hawk spotted a rodent, it dropped to the ground instantly and appeared to do a little dance — taloned feet grasping at the mouse, wings held outstretched for balance.

The waltz was over in seconds and the hawk made a quick meal of its dance partner.

In addition to the hawk’s unusual flight, some physical features distinguished it from other birds of prey, features such as longer, narrower wings and a long tail.

These clues told us that this bird was a northern harrier. Formerly known as the marsh hawk, it’s unique among raptors in several ways.

With most raptors, males and females differ in appearance only in size. But harriers are different. The male’s soft gray and white coloration contrasts with the female’s earth-tones and markings so similar to other hawks. The female’s characteristics help her blend in with the reeds and grasses that comprise this bird’s habitat of marshes, wet meadows and fields.