Bird's Eye View: Viewing Salem Lake Waterfowl is enjoyable even for beginners

One of the joys of winter birding is the variety of waterfowl that appear in area lakes. Ducks don’t fly south in winter to get away from the cold, but rather to get to open water when lakes, ponds and even rivers are frozen over in the north, making it impossible for them to reach food.
Salem Lake is by far the largest body of water in Forsyth County and thus the best place to look for wintering waterfowl.
Waterfowl are rewarding for beginning birders because they are big, attractive birds with distinctive markings, and they usually stay put long enough for a good look. And they’re rewarding for experienced birders, too, because you never know which kinds will show up, so they often present nice surprises.
For the past several months, the lake has been partially drained for improvements to the boat launch area. But the dam was closed recently, just in time for heavy rains to begin refilling the lake, and just in time to receive wintering waterfowl.
Even when the lake was at its lowest level, it hosted some interesting birds, including ones not commonly seen along a freshwater impoundment. The draw-down left a broad expanse of mudflats which are not good duck habitat but perfect for shorebirds.
In September, a Baird’s sandpiper, rarely seen anywhere in Forsyth County, stopped off during its southbound migration, followed a few days later by a least sandpiper, then by a sanderling, that little surf-chaser so closely associated with the beach.
Killdeer are upland shorebirds, perfectly at home well inland, and they’re often seen in our area wherever they can find close-cropped pasture, soccer fields or other short grass habitat. A pair or two can usually be found at Salem Lake year-round, but not so many as when this new-found mudflat became available. On Nov. 17, I found 87 killdeer there.
But now that January’s cold weather and the refilling of the lake coincide, we can expect an increase in the numbers and variety of waterfowl.
Most ducks can be loosely grouped in two categories — dabblers and divers. Dabblers feed mainly on vegetation at the surface of the water while divers dive for small fish and clams or other mollusks on the bottom of lakes.
Ruddy ducks are among the most common divers in winter. They may be spread out across the lake in groups of five or 10, or found in larger rafts of 50 or 60. It’s not unusual to see 100 or more on the lake.
Because they may be well out into the lake, a spotting scope is helpful, but some are often close enough that binoculars are sufficient.
Other divers, such as ring-necked ducks, lesser scaups, hooded mergansers, buffleheads — all studies in black and white — are common as well. If you have close views of any of these birds when they are diving, note how long they stay submerged and where they pop back up in relation to where they dove. Can you hold your breath that long?
Less common redheads and canvasbacks share similar color pallets and patterns, too, but these ducks are red and gray. Both are handsome birds and finding the two species together presents an enjoyable challenge for the novice birder in deciding how to distinguish one from the other.
The shallower end of the lake is favored by dabblers. The area closest to Linville Road is a great place to find American black ducks, which look a lot like female Mallards, just darker. Also look for gadwalls, so finely patterned in grays and browns that they appear to be dressed in tweeds.
Northern pintails and American wigeons, also dabbing ducks, show up from time to time. Their unpredictability is one of the things that make finding them all the more special. That fortuitous sense of discovery is a key feature that makes all of birding so enjoyable. You can be walking around Salem Lake enjoying the mallards and ruddy ducks when suddenly something special such as a pintail paddles into view.
Or the green-winged teal. The namesake green in the wing is often visible only when in the bird is flight, but the head of the drake is chestnut with a broad swath of emerald-green from eye to nape. Very handsome indeed.
If you have taken the trail on the south side of the lake, you’ll soon reach the first of several coves. At the end is a shallow marsh that is a favorite spot for dabblers. This is one of the best places to see northern shovelers and blue-winged teal.
The lake is a good place to see other aquatic birds as well. American coots and pied-billed grebes are among the most reliable of winter residents. They aren’t ducks but water birds with similar habits. Coots eat floating vegetation just as dabbling ducks do, and grebes dive for fish just like many diving ducks.
Other waterfowl that are less common than these may appear over the course of the winter, such birds as horned grebes, a loon or a common merganser. The latter may be common elsewhere, but are scarce here.
Aside from the very reliable ruddy ducks and buffleheads, going in search of a specific bird is risky, as they tend to come and go.
Instead, just go forth and see what nature has to offer. You’ll seldom go wrong.
