Bird's Eye View: Viewing Salem Lake Waterfowl is enjoyable even for beginners

Killdeer are upland shorebirds, perfectly at home well inland, and they’re often seen in our area wherever they can find close-cropped pasture, soccer fields or other short grass habitat. A pair or two can usually be found at Salem Lake year-round, but not so many as when this new-found mudflat became available. On Nov. 17, I found 87 killdeer there.

But now that January’s cold weather and the refilling of the lake coincide, we can expect an increase in the numbers and variety of waterfowl.

Most ducks can be loosely grouped in two categories — dabblers and divers. Dabblers feed mainly on vegetation at the surface of the water while divers dive for small fish and clams or other mollusks on the bottom of lakes.

Ruddy ducks are among the most common divers in winter. They may be spread out across the lake in groups of five or 10, or found in larger rafts of 50 or 60. It’s not unusual to see 100 or more on the lake.

Because they may be well out into the lake, a spotting scope is helpful, but some are often close enough that binoculars are sufficient.